260 Cartoon Cat Names for Your Charismatic Feline

There's nothing better than a lazy Saturday morning snuggled up watching your favorite cartoons. Snag that same cozy feeling for your feline with cartoon cat names based on your favorite characters.
By Ashley Flaws February 15, 2022
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of IMDB

Frisky and finicky, our feline friends are an animated bunch. These cartoon cat names inspired by famous characters straight from the big (and small) screens might just suit your kitty in all of his or her quirks.

Girl Cartoon Cat Names

From sassy superheroes to misplaced squirrels—Bikini Bottom is a long way from Texas!—female cartoon characters leave a lot for your fearless feline to aspire to.

  • Buttercup
  • Bubbles
  • Blossom
  • Sandy Cheeks
  • Pearl
  • Mrs. Puff
  • Trixie
  • Vicky
  • Wanda
  • Marge
  • Lisa
  • Lois
  • Meg
  • Muriel
  • Velma
  • Daphne
  • Louise
  • Tina
  • Linda
  • Petunia
  • Tweety
  • Dora
  • Muffy
  • Mabel
  • Wendy
  • Isabella
  • Candace
  • Jeanette
  • Eleanor
  • Brittany
  • Katara
  • Azula
  • Suki
  • Chi-Chi
  • Betty
  • Francine
  • Penny
  • Suga Mama
  • LaCienega
  • Dijonay
  • Lucy
  • Sally
  • Angelica
  • Susie
  • Lillian
  • Kimi
  • Didi
  • Charlotte
  • Betty
  • Skye
  • Everest

RELATED: 200 Best Female Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Boy Cartoon Cat Names

Your kitty cat probably isn't quite as crabby or cantankerous as some of Spongebob's not-so-friendly-faces, but that doesn't mean their names aren't up for grabs! If you'd prefer not to tempt fate, there's plenty of charming boy cartoon characters to draw inspiration from.

  • Squidward
  • Plankton
  • Mr. Krabs
  • Patrick
  • Gary
  • Larry
  • Scar
  • Timmy
  • Cosmo
  • Sheen
  • Carl
  • Wheezer
  • Krusty
  • Peter
  • Stewie
  • Brian
  • Quagmire
  • Cleveland
  • Tubbs
  • Eustace
  • Scrappy
  • Shaggy
  • Fred
  • Ed
  • Edd
  • Eddy
  • Gene
  • Bob
  • Sergeant Bosco
  • Yosemite Sam
  • Tom
  • Jerry
  • Arthur
  • Buster
  • Binky
  • Boots
  • Swiper
  • Diego
  • Tico
  • Dipper
  • Grunkle
  • Robbie
  • Waddles
  • Phineas
  • Ferb
  • Perry
  • Baljeet
  • Buford
  • Alvin
  • Simon
  • Theodore
  • Aang
  • Zuko
  • Pipsqueak
  • Stan
  • Kyle
  • Kenny
  • Goku
  • Fred
  • Barney
  • Dino
  • Rick
  • Morty
  • Fuzzy Lumpkins
  • Ash
  • Stan
  • Klaus
  • Snot
  • Oscar
  • Linus
  • Woodstock
  • Pig-Pen
  • Franklin
  • Schroeder
  • Pickles
  • Chuckie
  • Tommy
  • Stu
  • Dil
  • Phillip
  • Marshall
  • Chase
  • Rocky
  • Rubble
  • Ryder

RELATED: 385 Boy Cat Names for Every Letter of the Alphabet

Cartoon Names for Black Cats

Those big yellow eyes practically come from a cartoon themselves—it's only right our beautiful black cats take the name of some of TV's most iconic characters.

  • Daffy Duck
  • Sylvester
  • Pepe Le Pew
  • Mr. Crocker
  • Doofenshmirtz
  • Boogie Man
  • Mojo Jojo
  • Gargamel
  • Toothless

RELATED: 135 Names for Black Cats from Classic to Crazy

Cat Names from Animated Disney Movies

Pulled from the script of your favorite fairytales, a Disney movie moniker is perfect for your proud prince or princess.

  • Figaro
  • Sergeant Tibbs
  • Tigger
  • Duchess
  • Marie
  • Berlioz
  • Toulouse
  • Mufasa
  • Simba
  • Nala
  • Shere Khan
  • Mochi
  • Bagheera
  • Peppo
  • Scat Cat
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Donald
  • Goofy
  • Pluto
  • Clarabelle
  • Horace
  • Mortimer
  • Bambi
  • Tiana
  • Belle
  • Moana
  • Merida
  • Mulan
  • Rapunzel
  • Ariel
  • Pocahontas
  • Thumper
  • Pumba
  • Olaf
  • Kristoff
  • Anna
  • Elsa
  • Tarzan
  • Cheshire Cat
  • Alice

RELATED: 150 Disney-Inspired Cat Names for Your Adorable New Kitty

Cat Names Inspired by Famous Cartoon Characters

Some of the best cartoons are a little more star-studded than others—if your feline has fame on the brain look no further than these animated icons.

  • Spongebob
  • Jimmy Neutron
  • Homer
  • Bart
  • Griffin
  • Courage
  • Scooby Doo
  • Belcher
  • Bugs Bunny
  • Elmer Fudd
  • Porky Pig
  • Cartman
  • Flintstone
  • Bamm-Bamm
  • Pebbles
  • Pikachu
  • BoJack
  • Daria
  • Beavis
  • Butthead
  • Ren
  • Charlie Brown
  • Snoopy
  • Donatello
  • Michelangelo
  • Leonardo
  • Raphael
  • Smurfette
  • Papa Smurf
  • Peppa Pig

RELATED: 160 Anime Cat Names for Your Kirei Koneko (Pretty Kitty)

Cartoon Cat Names Based on Actual Cartoon Cats

Nothing is more meta than naming your cat with an animated personality after one of these literally animated cats.

  • Puss in Boots
  • Garfield
  • Felix
  • Thomas O'Malley
  • Kitty
  • Stimpy
  • Mr. Whiskers
  • Dinah
  • Lion-O
  • Tygra
  • Cheetara
  • Felicia
  • Benny
  • Tony
  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Skitty
  • Delcatty
  • Espeon
  • Purrloin
  • Kirara
  • Heathcliff
  • Rufus
  • Fluffy
  • Azrael
  • Cali
  • Snagglepuss
  • Tiger
  • CatDog
  • Chloe
  • Chococat
  • Danny
  • Sawyer
  • Gilbert
  • Jiji
  • Lucifer
  • Mittens
  • Mr. Jolly
  • Oliver
  • Daniel
  • Sagwa
  • Penelope
  • Pusheen
  • Nyan Cat
© Copyright Daily Paws. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com