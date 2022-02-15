260 Cartoon Cat Names for Your Charismatic Feline

There's nothing better than a lazy Saturday morning snuggled up watching your favorite cartoons. Snag that same cozy feeling for your feline with cartoon cat names based on your favorite characters.

Frisky and finicky, our feline friends are an animated bunch. These cartoon cat names inspired by famous characters straight from the big (and small) screens might just suit your kitty in all of his or her quirks.

Girl Cartoon Cat Names

From sassy superheroes to misplaced squirrels—Bikini Bottom is a long way from Texas!—female cartoon characters leave a lot for your fearless feline to aspire to.

Buttercup

Bubbles

Blossom

Sandy Cheeks

Pearl

Mrs. Puff

Trixie

Vicky

Wanda

Marge

Lisa

Lois

Meg

Muriel

Velma

Daphne

Louise

Tina

Linda

Petunia

Tweety

Dora

Muffy

Mabel

Wendy

Isabella

Candace

Jeanette

Eleanor

Brittany

Katara

Azula

Suki

Chi-Chi

Betty

Francine

Penny

Suga Mama

LaCienega

Dijonay

Lucy

Sally

Angelica

Susie

Lillian

Kimi

Didi

Charlotte

Betty

Skye

Everest

Boy Cartoon Cat Names

Your kitty cat probably isn't quite as crabby or cantankerous as some of Spongebob's not-so-friendly-faces, but that doesn't mean their names aren't up for grabs! If you'd prefer not to tempt fate, there's plenty of charming boy cartoon characters to draw inspiration from.

Squidward

Plankton

Mr. Krabs

Patrick

Gary

Larry

Scar

Timmy

Cosmo

Sheen

Carl

Wheezer

Krusty

Peter

Stewie

Brian

Quagmire

Cleveland

Tubbs

Eustace

Scrappy

Shaggy

Fred

Ed

Edd

Eddy

Gene

Bob

Sergeant Bosco

Yosemite Sam

Tom

Jerry

Arthur

Buster

Binky

Boots

Swiper

Diego

Tico

Dipper

Grunkle

Robbie

Waddles

Phineas

Ferb

Perry

Baljeet

Buford

Alvin

Simon

Theodore

Aang

Zuko

Pipsqueak

Stan

Kyle

Kenny

Goku

Fred

Barney

Dino

Rick

Morty

Fuzzy Lumpkins

Ash

Stan

Klaus

Snot

Oscar

Linus

Woodstock

Pig-Pen

Franklin

Schroeder

Pickles

Chuckie

Tommy

Stu

Dil

Phillip

Marshall

Chase

Rocky

Rubble

Ryder

Cartoon Names for Black Cats

Those big yellow eyes practically come from a cartoon themselves—it's only right our beautiful black cats take the name of some of TV's most iconic characters.

Daffy Duck

Sylvester

Pepe Le Pew

Mr. Crocker

Doofenshmirtz

Boogie Man

Mojo Jojo

Gargamel

Toothless

Cat Names from Animated Disney Movies

Pulled from the script of your favorite fairytales, a Disney movie moniker is perfect for your proud prince or princess.

Figaro

Sergeant Tibbs

Tigger

Duchess

Marie

Berlioz

Toulouse

Mufasa

Simba

Nala

Shere Khan

Mochi

Bagheera

Peppo

Scat Cat

Mickey

Minnie

Donald

Goofy

Pluto

Clarabelle

Horace

Mortimer

Bambi

Tiana

Belle

Moana

Merida

Mulan

Rapunzel

Ariel

Pocahontas

Thumper

Pumba

Olaf

Kristoff

Anna

Elsa

Tarzan

Cheshire Cat

Alice

Cat Names Inspired by Famous Cartoon Characters

Some of the best cartoons are a little more star-studded than others—if your feline has fame on the brain look no further than these animated icons.

Spongebob

Jimmy Neutron

Homer

Bart

Griffin

Courage

Scooby Doo

Belcher

Bugs Bunny

Elmer Fudd

Porky Pig

Cartman

Flintstone

Bamm-Bamm

Pebbles

Pikachu

BoJack

Daria

Beavis

Butthead

Ren

Charlie Brown

Snoopy

Donatello

Michelangelo

Leonardo

Raphael

Smurfette

Papa Smurf

Peppa Pig

Cartoon Cat Names Based on Actual Cartoon Cats

Nothing is more meta than naming your cat with an animated personality after one of these literally animated cats.