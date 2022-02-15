260 Cartoon Cat Names for Your Charismatic Feline
Frisky and finicky, our feline friends are an animated bunch. These cartoon cat names inspired by famous characters straight from the big (and small) screens might just suit your kitty in all of his or her quirks.
Girl Cartoon Cat Names
From sassy superheroes to misplaced squirrels—Bikini Bottom is a long way from Texas!—female cartoon characters leave a lot for your fearless feline to aspire to.
- Buttercup
- Bubbles
- Blossom
- Sandy Cheeks
- Pearl
- Mrs. Puff
- Trixie
- Vicky
- Wanda
- Marge
- Lisa
- Lois
- Meg
- Muriel
- Velma
- Daphne
- Louise
- Tina
- Linda
- Petunia
- Tweety
- Dora
- Muffy
- Mabel
- Wendy
- Isabella
- Candace
- Jeanette
- Eleanor
- Brittany
- Katara
- Azula
- Suki
- Chi-Chi
- Betty
- Francine
- Penny
- Suga Mama
- LaCienega
- Dijonay
- Lucy
- Sally
- Angelica
- Susie
- Lillian
- Kimi
- Didi
- Charlotte
- Betty
- Skye
- Everest
Boy Cartoon Cat Names
Your kitty cat probably isn't quite as crabby or cantankerous as some of Spongebob's not-so-friendly-faces, but that doesn't mean their names aren't up for grabs! If you'd prefer not to tempt fate, there's plenty of charming boy cartoon characters to draw inspiration from.
- Squidward
- Plankton
- Mr. Krabs
- Patrick
- Gary
- Larry
- Scar
- Timmy
- Cosmo
- Sheen
- Carl
- Wheezer
- Krusty
- Peter
- Stewie
- Brian
- Quagmire
- Cleveland
- Tubbs
- Eustace
- Scrappy
- Shaggy
- Fred
- Ed
- Edd
- Eddy
- Gene
- Bob
- Sergeant Bosco
- Yosemite Sam
- Tom
- Jerry
- Arthur
- Buster
- Binky
- Boots
- Swiper
- Diego
- Tico
- Dipper
- Grunkle
- Robbie
- Waddles
- Phineas
- Ferb
- Perry
- Baljeet
- Buford
- Alvin
- Simon
- Theodore
- Aang
- Zuko
- Pipsqueak
- Stan
- Kyle
- Kenny
- Goku
- Fred
- Barney
- Dino
- Rick
- Morty
- Fuzzy Lumpkins
- Ash
- Stan
- Klaus
- Snot
- Oscar
- Linus
- Woodstock
- Pig-Pen
- Franklin
- Schroeder
- Pickles
- Chuckie
- Tommy
- Stu
- Dil
- Phillip
- Marshall
- Chase
- Rocky
- Rubble
- Ryder
Cartoon Names for Black Cats
Those big yellow eyes practically come from a cartoon themselves—it's only right our beautiful black cats take the name of some of TV's most iconic characters.
- Daffy Duck
- Sylvester
- Pepe Le Pew
- Mr. Crocker
- Doofenshmirtz
- Boogie Man
- Mojo Jojo
- Gargamel
- Toothless
Cat Names from Animated Disney Movies
Pulled from the script of your favorite fairytales, a Disney movie moniker is perfect for your proud prince or princess.
- Figaro
- Sergeant Tibbs
- Tigger
- Duchess
- Marie
- Berlioz
- Toulouse
- Mufasa
- Simba
- Nala
- Shere Khan
- Mochi
- Bagheera
- Peppo
- Scat Cat
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Donald
- Goofy
- Pluto
- Clarabelle
- Horace
- Mortimer
- Bambi
- Tiana
- Belle
- Moana
- Merida
- Mulan
- Rapunzel
- Ariel
- Pocahontas
- Thumper
- Pumba
- Olaf
- Kristoff
- Anna
- Elsa
- Tarzan
- Cheshire Cat
- Alice
Cat Names Inspired by Famous Cartoon Characters
Some of the best cartoons are a little more star-studded than others—if your feline has fame on the brain look no further than these animated icons.
- Spongebob
- Jimmy Neutron
- Homer
- Bart
- Griffin
- Courage
- Scooby Doo
- Belcher
- Bugs Bunny
- Elmer Fudd
- Porky Pig
- Cartman
- Flintstone
- Bamm-Bamm
- Pebbles
- Pikachu
- BoJack
- Daria
- Beavis
- Butthead
- Ren
- Charlie Brown
- Snoopy
- Donatello
- Michelangelo
- Leonardo
- Raphael
- Smurfette
- Papa Smurf
- Peppa Pig
Cartoon Cat Names Based on Actual Cartoon Cats
Nothing is more meta than naming your cat with an animated personality after one of these literally animated cats.
- Puss in Boots
- Garfield
- Felix
- Thomas O'Malley
- Kitty
- Stimpy
- Mr. Whiskers
- Dinah
- Lion-O
- Tygra
- Cheetara
- Felicia
- Benny
- Tony
- Meowth
- Persian
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Espeon
- Purrloin
- Kirara
- Heathcliff
- Rufus
- Fluffy
- Azrael
- Cali
- Snagglepuss
- Tiger
- CatDog
- Chloe
- Chococat
- Danny
- Sawyer
- Gilbert
- Jiji
- Lucifer
- Mittens
- Mr. Jolly
- Oliver
- Daniel
- Sagwa
- Penelope
- Pusheen
- Nyan Cat