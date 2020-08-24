170+ Fun and Creative Names for Calico Cats
Calico cats are rare and uniquely beautiful. Like snowflakes, every calico kitty's markings are completely different. In many cultures, calico cats are thought to bring good luck. Glückskatze, the German word to describe calicos, actually translates to "lucky cat." Those adorable Japanese beckoning cat figures that you see in restaurants? All originally based on calicos. In ancient Japan, sailors and fishermen would take a calico as the ship's cat to bring them luck on their voyage. Now you know why calico cat names are such a big deal!
The pretty orange and black patches on white fur that make up the distinctive calico, also known as tortoiseshell or tricolor, pattern are caused by a genetic variation that generally only occurs in female cats. In most basic terms, male cats have XY chromosomes and females XX. Female cats inherit X chromosomes from both parents, and if one parent is black and one is orange, the distinctive calico variation occurs. As a rule, male kittens only inherit their mother's coloring, unless that kitten happens to have an extra chromosome (making it XXY) which results in a calico male being sterile, and possibly at risk of health issues.
Find the perfect name for your auspicious calico kitten from our suggestions listed below.
Female Names for Calico Cats
- Piper
- Saffron
- Addie
- Emmy
- Sahara
- Hermione
- Chloe
- Taffy
- Truffles
- Kiki
- Maisie
- Opal
- Penny
- Haley
- Eliza
- Amber
- Lucy
- Cameron
- Dahlia
Italian Names for Calico Cats
- Angelina (meaning little angel)
- Lucia (meaning light)
- Tenero (meaning tender)
- Pia (meaning pious)
- Carina (meaning little beloved)
- Serena (meaning tranquil)
- Fiorella (meaning little flower)
- Gianetta (meaning God's gracious gift)
- Fia (meaning flickering fire)
- Piccola (meaning little one)
Cute Names for Calico Cats
- Pixie
- Mittens
- Squeaks
- Boo
- Dumpling
- Fawn
- Pebbles
- Honey
- Honeybee
- Cupcake
- Bella
- Belle
- Frisky
Unique Names for Calico Cats
- Harlow
- Lorelei
- Chimera
- Aurora
- Odette
- Bongo
- Zelda
- Copper
- Sheena
- Celeste
- Esme
- Mable
- Moxie
- Lolly
- Calypso
Egyptian-Inspired Calico Cat Names
- Cleopatra
- Nefertiti
- Aziza (meaning precious)
- Akila (meaning intelligent)
- Khepri (meaning morning sun)
- Monifa (meaning lucky)
- Oni (meaning wanted)
- Sanura (meaning kitten)
- Zalika (meaning wellborn)
- Nailah (meaning successful)
Disney-Inspired Calico Cat Names
- Marie (The Aristocats)
- Mochi (Big Hero 6)
- Pepita (Coco)
- Felicia (The Great Mouse Detective)
- Sassy (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey)
- Goose (Captain Marvel)
- Whispers (Doc McStuffins)
- Ubasti (Treasure Buddies)
- Haru (The Cat Returns)
- Pom-Pom (Cinderella II: Dreams Come True)
Tortoiseshell Cat Names That Rock
- Siouxsie (Sioux)
- Patti (Smith)
- Emmylou (Harris)
- Florence (Welch)
- Gwen (Stefani)
- Avril (Lavigne)
- Neko (Case)
- Brandi (Carlile)
- Jett (as in Joan)
- Dusty (Springfield)
Fashion-Inspired Calico Cat Names
- Hermes
- Tallulah
- Coco (Chanel)
- Vivienne (Westwood)
- Donatella (Versace)
- Vera (Wang)
- Victoria (Beckham)
- Sui (Anna)
- Stella (McCartney)
- Prada
Adorable Calico Kitten Names
- Patches
- Poppet
- Bunny
- Fancy
- Tigger
- Doodle
- Tinkerbell
- Bootsie
- Gidget
- Miss Waffles
- Bijou
- Whiskers
- Furby
- Bambi
Japanese Names for Your Calico Cat
- Yuma (meaning calm truth)
- Sora (meaning summer sky)
- Akimi (meaning beautiful)
- Ami (meaning friend)
- Fumiko (meaning intellectual)
- Hayami (meaning rare beauty)
- Kaida (meaning little dragon)
- Kiyomi (meaning pure beauty)
- Masami (meaning elegant beauty)
- Momo (meaning peach)
Badass Names for Calico Cats
- Elektra
- Cersei
- Rebel
- Nikita
- Sheeba
- Trinity
- Gizmo
- Tempest
- Rogue
- Blaze
- Roxy
- Fuzz
Nerdy Names for Your Calico Cat
- Starbuck (Battlestar Galactica)
- Kitty Pryde (X-Men)
- Melisandre (Game of Thrones)
- Ezri (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)
- Zyla (World of Warcraft)
- Uhura (Star Trek)
- Leela (Futurama)
- Teyla (Stargate Atlantis)
- Katniss (The Hunger Games)
- Lyta (Babylon 5)
Irish Names for Calico Cats
- Niamh (pronounced neev, meaning brightness)
- Roisin (pronounced ro-sheen, meaning little rose)
- Orla (meaning golden princess)
- Sybil (meaning fortune teller)
- Fiadh (pronounced fee-ah, meaning wild)
- Imogen (meaning daughter or maiden)
- Riona (meaning queenly)
- Oonagh (pronounced una, meaning one)
- Mairead (meaning pearl)
- Maeve (meaning enchanted one)
Calico Cat Names Inspired by Movie Felines
- Buttercup (The Hunger Games)
- Jersey (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Azzie (Dr. Sleep)
- Mrs. Norris (Happy Potter)
- Winkie (Escape to Witch Mountain)
- Duchess (Babe)
- Meowthra (The Lego Ninjago Movie)
- Elsa (Born Free)
- Binx (Hocus Pocus)
- Sweetie (The Fifth Element)
Culinary-Inspired Names for Tortoiseshell Cats
- Truffles
- Snickers
- Pumpkin
- Clementine
- Nutmeg
- Peanut
- Chowder
- Paprika
- Apricot
- Fudge
- Ginger
- Gin Fizz
- Butterscotch
- Amaretto
- Bean
- Cheeto
- Bourbon
- Sweet Potato
- Chestnut