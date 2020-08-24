170+ Fun and Creative Names for Calico Cats

Calico cats are rare and uniquely beautiful. Like snowflakes, every calico kitty's markings are completely different. In many cultures, calico cats are thought to bring good luck. G lückskatze, the German word to describe calicos, actually translates to "lucky cat." Those adorable Japanese beckoning cat figures that you see in restaurants? All originally based on calicos. In ancient Japan, sailors and fishermen would take a calico as the ship's cat to bring them luck on their voyage. Now you know why calico cat names are such a big deal!

The pretty orange and black patches on white fur that make up the distinctive calico, also known as tortoiseshell or tricolor, pattern are caused by a genetic variation that generally only occurs in female cats. In most basic terms, male cats have XY chromosomes and females XX. Female cats inherit X chromosomes from both parents, and if one parent is black and one is orange, the distinctive calico variation occurs. As a rule, male kittens only inherit their mother's coloring, unless that kitten happens to have an extra chromosome (making it XXY) which results in a calico male being sterile, and possibly at risk of health issues.