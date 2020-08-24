135 Names for Black Cats from Classic to Crazy

Your black cat deserves a name to match her striking appearance. Find the perfect name for your black cat with this list of classic and creative names.

By Lacey Howard and Madeline Boardman
August 24, 2020
Your black cat’s dramatic coloring calls for a name that’s exceptional, too. When you’re trying to choose a name for your black cat, think about unique, creative, fun names that describe not only his or her looks, but also personality. 

Of course, a black cat instantly brings to mind Halloween names like Spooky or Eve (short for All Hallows Eve) and witchy names like Morticia or Wednesday (both of Addams Family fame), or Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. (If you’re not a child of the ’80s, Google the name. You won’t be disappointed in the character who hosted Elvira’s Movie Macabre, the movie, or the song by The Oak Ridge Boys!) 

If you want to really capitalize on your cat’s attitude (cattitude, if you will), try a mischievous or badass name like Zanzibar or Harley. If your kitty is a barrel of monkeys, a funny, unisex name like Pea (as in black-eyed) could be fitting. 

Favorite TV shows and movies provide great cat name inspiration if you (or your cat) enjoy the big or small screens. How about naming your black cat after a fellow feline like Sylvester from Looney Tunes ("Sufferin' succotash!") or after an equally dark, loud-breathing character like Darth Vader

If you love to cook and your cat loves to watch from a nearby counter, you might look to the spice rack for names like Anise or Sesame. 

And if a black cat name doesn’t quite fit your feline, why not go the ironic route and name him something that seems to be the exact opposite? Snowball or Cotton, for instance.

Naming your kitty should be a fun brainstorming process that captures all his best (or worst) qualities with a unique name or one inspired by one or a few of your favorite things. Here’s a list of black cat names we think might be a good fit—or at least inspire you to find the perfect moniker. 

Black cats actually have their own holiday! Black Cat Appreciation Day is August 17, so mark your calendar and celebrate with your inky feline.
20 Halloween-Inspired Names for Black Cats 

  1. Damion
  2. Moon
  3. Spooky
  4. Azrael
  5. Gargamel
  6. Shadow
  7. Jack (o'lantern)
  8. Scary
  9. Eve (All Hallows)
  10. Freddy
  11. Ichabod
  12. Igor
  13. October
  14. Autumn
  15. Wednesday
  16. Candy
  17. Phantom
  18. Dracula
  19. Harlow
  20. Monster

10 Witchy Names for Black Cats 

  1. Salem
  2. Elvira
  3. Charmed
  4. Abracadabra
  5. Morticia
  6. Luna
  7. Sabrina
  8. Eastwick
  9. Grimalkin
  10. Magic

15 Badass Names for Black Cats

  1. Crow
  2. Harley
  3. Bear
  4. Panther
  5. Widow
  6. Pluto
  7. Midnight
  8. Storm
  9. Thunder
  10. Merlot
  11. Zanzibar
  12. Lucifer
  13. Raven
  14. Vader
  15. Nightshade

15 Unique Names for Black Cats

  1. Umbra
  2. Shade
  3. Murky
  4. Cloudy
  5. Foggy
  6. Misty
  7. Starlight
  8. Dark
  9. Sheep
  10. Swan
  11. Coal
  12. Cash (as in Johnny, a.k.a. The Man in Black)
  13. Gypsy
  14. Yin
  15. Comet
10 Cute Names for Black Cats

  1. Domino
  2. Checkers
  3. Chess
  4. Friday
  5. Rooster
  6. Spider
  7. Tux
  8. Licorice
  9. Stella
  10. Cosmo

10 Funny Names for Black Cats

  1. Pea (as in black-eyed)
  2. Eightball
  3. Bean
  4. Dusty
  5. Diamond
  6. Pearl
  7. Soot
  8. Night Rider
  9. Olive
  10. Blackberry

10 Ironic Names for Black Cats

  1. Yáng (light, sun)
  2. Sugar
  3. Sweets
  4. Angel
  5. Powder
  6. Casper
  7. Vanilla
  8. Cotton
  9. Snowball
  10. Blanca
Many black cats, like this one, have golden yellow eyes due to the high amount of melanin in their bodies.
15 Color-Inspired Names for Black Cats

  1. Shadow
  2. Dusk
  3. Twilight
  4. Gray
  5. Ebony
  6. Pitch
  7. Inky
  8. Graphite
  9. Charcoal
  10. Onyx
  11. Obsidian
  12. Ash
  13. Cinder
  14. Jet
  15. Noir

10 Spice-Inspired Names for Black Cats

  1. Pepper
  2. Sesame
  3. Sage
  4. Peppermint
  5. Thyme
  6. Cardamom
  7. Hazel
  8. Frankincense
  9. Anise
  10. Poppy

10 Black Cat Names from Movies & TV

  1. Scat Cat (Aristocats)
  2. Binx (Hocus Pocus)
  3. Isis (both Catwoman's cat AND a shapeshifter who appeared in the original Star Trek TV show)
  4. Bagheera (The Jungle Book)
  5. Salem (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)
  6. Snowball II (The Simpsons)
  7. Lucifer (Cinderella)
  8. Luna (Sailor Moon)
  9. Jiji (Kiki’s Delivery Service)
  10. Winkie (Escape to Witch Mountain)

10 Black Cat Names that Mean Night

  1. Notte (Italian)
  2. Noche (Spanish)
  3. Gabi (Filipino)
  4. Noctis (Latin)
  5. Malam (Malay)
  6. Wengi (Javanese)
  7. Kecha (Uzbek)
  8. Nacht (German)
  9. Noite (Portuguese)
  10. Gece (Turkish)
