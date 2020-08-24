135 Names for Black Cats from Classic to Crazy

Your black cat deserves a name to match her striking appearance. Find the perfect name for your black cat with this list of classic and creative names.

Your black cat’s dramatic coloring calls for a name that’s exceptional, too. When you’re trying to choose a name for your black cat, think about unique, creative, fun names that describe not only his or her looks, but also personality.

Of course, a black cat instantly brings to mind Halloween names like Spooky or Eve (short for All Hallows Eve) and witchy names like Morticia or Wednesday (both of Addams Family fame), or Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. (If you’re not a child of the ’80s, Google the name. You won’t be disappointed in the character who hosted Elvira’s Movie Macabre, the movie, or the song by The Oak Ridge Boys!)

If you want to really capitalize on your cat’s attitude (cattitude, if you will), try a mischievous or badass name like Zanzibar or Harley. If your kitty is a barrel of monkeys, a funny, unisex name like Pea (as in black-eyed) could be fitting.

Favorite TV shows and movies provide great cat name inspiration if you (or your cat) enjoy the big or small screens. How about naming your black cat after a fellow feline like Sylvester from Looney Tunes ("Sufferin' succotash!") or after an equally dark, loud-breathing character like Darth Vader?

If you love to cook and your cat loves to watch from a nearby counter, you might look to the spice rack for names like Anise or Sesame.

And if a black cat name doesn’t quite fit your feline, why not go the ironic route and name him something that seems to be the exact opposite? Snowball or Cotton, for instance.

Naming your kitty should be a fun brainstorming process that captures all his best (or worst) qualities with a unique name or one inspired by one or a few of your favorite things. Here’s a list of black cat names we think might be a good fit—or at least inspire you to find the perfect moniker.

Image zoom Black cats actually have their own holiday! Black Cat Appreciation Day is August 17, so mark your calendar and celebrate with your inky feline. | Credit: Getty

20 Halloween-Inspired Names for Black Cats

Damion Moon Spooky Azrael Gargamel Shadow Jack (o'lantern) Scary Eve (All Hallows) Freddy Ichabod Igor October Autumn Wednesday Candy Phantom Dracula Harlow Monster

10 Witchy Names for Black Cats

Salem Elvira Charmed Abracadabra Morticia Luna Sabrina Eastwick Grimalkin Magic

15 Badass Names for Black Cats

Crow Harley Bear Panther Widow Pluto Midnight Storm Thunder Merlot Zanzibar Lucifer Raven Vader Nightshade

15 Unique Names for Black Cats

Umbra Shade Murky Cloudy Foggy Misty Starlight Dark Sheep Swan Coal Cash (as in Johnny, a.k.a. The Man in Black) Gypsy Yin Comet

Image zoom Credit: Getty

10 Cute Names for Black Cats

Domino Checkers Chess Friday Rooster Spider Tux Licorice Stella Cosmo

10 Funny Names for Black Cats

Pea (as in black-eyed) Eightball Bean Dusty Diamond Pearl Soot Night Rider Olive Blackberry

10 Ironic Names for Black Cats

Yáng (light, sun) Sugar Sweets Angel Powder Casper Vanilla Cotton Snowball Blanca

Image zoom Many black cats, like this one, have golden yellow eyes due to the high amount of melanin in their bodies. | Credit: Getty

15 Color-Inspired Names for Black Cats

Shadow Dusk Twilight Gray Ebony Pitch Inky Graphite Charcoal Onyx Obsidian Ash Cinder Jet Noir

10 Spice-Inspired Names for Black Cats

Pepper Sesame Sage Peppermint Thyme Cardamom Hazel Frankincense Anise Poppy

10 Black Cat Names from Movies & TV

Scat Cat (Aristocats) Binx (Hocus Pocus) Isis (both Catwoman's cat AND a shapeshifter who appeared in the original Star Trek TV show) Bagheera (The Jungle Book) Salem (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) Snowball II (The Simpsons) Lucifer (Cinderella) Luna (Sailor Moon) Jiji (Kiki’s Delivery Service) Winkie (Escape to Witch Mountain)

10 Black Cat Names that Mean Night