135 Names for Black Cats from Classic to Crazy
Your black cat deserves a name to match her striking appearance. Find the perfect name for your black cat with this list of classic and creative names.
Your black cat’s dramatic coloring calls for a name that’s exceptional, too. When you’re trying to choose a name for your black cat, think about unique, creative, fun names that describe not only his or her looks, but also personality.
Of course, a black cat instantly brings to mind Halloween names like Spooky or Eve (short for All Hallows Eve) and witchy names like Morticia or Wednesday (both of Addams Family fame), or Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. (If you’re not a child of the ’80s, Google the name. You won’t be disappointed in the character who hosted Elvira’s Movie Macabre, the movie, or the song by The Oak Ridge Boys!)
If you want to really capitalize on your cat’s attitude (cattitude, if you will), try a mischievous or badass name like Zanzibar or Harley. If your kitty is a barrel of monkeys, a funny, unisex name like Pea (as in black-eyed) could be fitting.
Favorite TV shows and movies provide great cat name inspiration if you (or your cat) enjoy the big or small screens. How about naming your black cat after a fellow feline like Sylvester from Looney Tunes ("Sufferin' succotash!") or after an equally dark, loud-breathing character like Darth Vader?
If you love to cook and your cat loves to watch from a nearby counter, you might look to the spice rack for names like Anise or Sesame.
And if a black cat name doesn’t quite fit your feline, why not go the ironic route and name him something that seems to be the exact opposite? Snowball or Cotton, for instance.
Naming your kitty should be a fun brainstorming process that captures all his best (or worst) qualities with a unique name or one inspired by one or a few of your favorite things. Here’s a list of black cat names we think might be a good fit—or at least inspire you to find the perfect moniker.
20 Halloween-Inspired Names for Black Cats
- Damion
- Moon
- Spooky
- Azrael
- Gargamel
- Shadow
- Jack (o'lantern)
- Scary
- Eve (All Hallows)
- Freddy
- Ichabod
- Igor
- October
- Autumn
- Wednesday
- Candy
- Phantom
- Dracula
- Harlow
- Monster
10 Witchy Names for Black Cats
- Salem
- Elvira
- Charmed
- Abracadabra
- Morticia
- Luna
- Sabrina
- Eastwick
- Grimalkin
- Magic
15 Badass Names for Black Cats
- Crow
- Harley
- Bear
- Panther
- Widow
- Pluto
- Midnight
- Storm
- Thunder
- Merlot
- Zanzibar
- Lucifer
- Raven
- Vader
- Nightshade
15 Unique Names for Black Cats
- Umbra
- Shade
- Murky
- Cloudy
- Foggy
- Misty
- Starlight
- Dark
- Sheep
- Swan
- Coal
- Cash (as in Johnny, a.k.a. The Man in Black)
- Gypsy
- Yin
- Comet
10 Cute Names for Black Cats
- Domino
- Checkers
- Chess
- Friday
- Rooster
- Spider
- Tux
- Licorice
- Stella
- Cosmo
10 Funny Names for Black Cats
- Pea (as in black-eyed)
- Eightball
- Bean
- Dusty
- Diamond
- Pearl
- Soot
- Night Rider
- Olive
- Blackberry
10 Ironic Names for Black Cats
- Yáng (light, sun)
- Sugar
- Sweets
- Angel
- Powder
- Casper
- Vanilla
- Cotton
- Snowball
- Blanca
15 Color-Inspired Names for Black Cats
- Shadow
- Dusk
- Twilight
- Gray
- Ebony
- Pitch
- Inky
- Graphite
- Charcoal
- Onyx
- Obsidian
- Ash
- Cinder
- Jet
- Noir
10 Spice-Inspired Names for Black Cats
- Pepper
- Sesame
- Sage
- Peppermint
- Thyme
- Cardamom
- Hazel
- Frankincense
- Anise
- Poppy
10 Black Cat Names from Movies & TV
- Scat Cat (Aristocats)
- Binx (Hocus Pocus)
- Isis (both Catwoman's cat AND a shapeshifter who appeared in the original Star Trek TV show)
- Bagheera (The Jungle Book)
- Salem (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)
- Snowball II (The Simpsons)
- Lucifer (Cinderella)
- Luna (Sailor Moon)
- Jiji (Kiki’s Delivery Service)
- Winkie (Escape to Witch Mountain)
10 Black Cat Names that Mean Night
- Notte (Italian)
- Noche (Spanish)
- Gabi (Filipino)
- Noctis (Latin)
- Malam (Malay)
- Wengi (Javanese)
- Kecha (Uzbek)
- Nacht (German)
- Noite (Portuguese)
- Gece (Turkish)