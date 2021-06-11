250+ Badass Cat Names for Your Ferocious Feline
If your kitty is one tough cookie, one of these badass cat names will help her feel more like the lioness she is inside.
Badass cats of all shapes, sizes, and sassiness have a special place in our hearts here at Daily Paws. Whether he's a daredevil Devon rex, a wild and free ocicat, or anything in between, these badass cat names are sure to get a purr of approval.
Badass Female Cat Names
Looking for a badass name for your sassy girl cat? One of these cool monikers is sure to have your rebellious feline friend feeling proud and meowing loud.
- Catwoman
- Freda
- Kahlo
- Megan (Markle, Thee Stallion, Fox, Rapinoe … the list is endless)
- Tash
- Trixie
- Barbra Streisand (Babs for short)
- Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)
- Diana (Wonder Woman)
- Rizzo
- Mrs. Business
- Zelda
- Mercedes
- Scarlett
- Maya
- Rosa
- Rita
- Corleone
- Justice
Badass Male Cat Names
Your boy cat is already a badass dude without one of these names, but we like to think you can never go overboard with pawesomeness.
- Machete
- Boyd
- Josey (Wales)
- Snake (Plissken)
- Rocky
- Leonidas
- Raylan
- Mr. Business
- Spike
- Momoa
- Batman
- Bruce Wayne
- Kingsolver
- Hannibal
- Terminator (or Furrminator?)
- Hans Gruber
- Denzel
- Django
- Optimus
- Inigo Montoya
- Bentley
- Leo
- Harley
- Boomer
- Scarface
- Bruiser
- Don Vito
- Vinny
- Maximus
- Buzz
- Rambo
- Axel
- Big Papa (the perfect name for a Maine Coon)
- Claw
- Wolverine
- Po
Badass Names for Black Cats
Contrary to superstitions, black cats make great pets! Some are known for being daredevils like this cat who jumped five stories to the ground and was fine. When they say cats have nine lives, they must be referring to the badass cats on this list.
- Salem
- Thackery
- Binks
- Voodoo
- Midnight
- Shadow
- Ninja
- Panther
- Raven
Badass Orange Cat Names
Make sure you pick the perfect name to suit your daredevil cat whose orange colorations call to mind the drama of flames and lava. Or your orange cat may look and act like a tiny tiger, making one of these wildlife names the perfect choice.
- Whiskey
- Blaze
- Cheddar
- Tiger
- Tigress
- Nacho
- Rusty
- Spice
- Fire
- Inferno
- Lioness
- Cheeto
Badass Grey Cat Names
Mystical silver felines are cool in more elevated, mysterious ways than cats named Butch or Ranger. They prefer to keep it on the down low and then surprise you with the extent of their badass-ery once you form an alliance.
- Smokey
- Blade
- Pepper
- Stone
- Wolf
- Tornado
- Hurricane
- Dark Moon
- Chrome
- Razor
- Steel
- Stormy
- Slate
- Granite
- Phantom
Badass Cat Names Inspired by the All-Stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Paws up if you know that Marvel superheroes are the most badass characters out there (sorry DC). We're sure your cat would agree.
- Thor
- Dora Milaje
- Marvel (or Mar-Vell)
- Thanos
- Loki
- T'Challa
- Wakanda
- Wanda
- J.A.R.V.I.S.
- Rocket
- Groot
- Shuri
- Doctor Strange
- Valkyrie
- Odin
- Black Widow
- Hulk
- She-Hulk
- Deadpool
- Okoye
- Iron Man
- Bucky
- Star-Lord
- Fury
- Vision
- Spiderman
- War Machine
- Hawkeye
- Gamora
- Heimdall
- Peggy
- Killmonger
- Ronan
- M'Baku
- Korg
Badass Names for Cats Based on Some of the Coolest Fantasy Characters of All Time
From Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings to more niche fantasy realms, these tough names are fitting for a cat whose imagination is larger than life.
- Legolas
- Jack Sparrow
- Aragorn
- Tyrion
- Lyra
- Daenerys
- Spock
- Furiosa
- Buffy
- Korra
- Arya
- Godzilla
- King Kong
- Katniss
- Aslan
Badass Cat Names Inspired by Our Favorite Athletes
If you have a cat that is the best at climbing, leaping, knocking stuff over, and is a whiz at catching mice, naming them after one of these GOATs just makes sense.
- Simone Biles
- Kobe Bryant
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Serena Williams
- Muhammad Ali
- Michael Phelps
- Lionel Messi
- Marion Jones
- Rafael Nadal
- Neymar
- Yao Ming
- Apolo Anton Ohno
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Tom Brady
- Shaun White
- Mia Hamm
- Misty May
- Danica Patrick
- Michelle Kwan
- Dale Earnhardt
- Jackie Robinson
- Nike
- Puma
Badass Disney Cat Names
It's usually the villains that get the badass ruffian reputation in our favorite Disney films, but sometimes the heroes are just as strong and rugged.
- Ursula
- Maleficent
- Scar
- Mufasa
- Esmerelda
- Tarzan
- Hercules
- Raja
- Stitch
- Moana
- Jafar
- Beast
- Mulan
- Simba
- Lucifer
Tough Cat Names for Badass Historical People Who Changed the World
Your cat can only hope to live up to a name fit for one of these legends. (Don't worry, every cat is a superstar in our book.)
- Joan of Arc
- Karman
- Octavia
- Michelle
- Barack
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Archimedes
- Malcom X
- John Lewis
- Kamala
- Greta Thunberg
- Jane Goodall
- Dorothy Vaughan
- Leonardo da Vinci
- Albert Einstein
- Vincent van Gogh
- Oprah
Badass Cat Names from Star Wars
"Badass, your cat is." -Yoda
- Rey
- Luke Skywalker
- Han Solo
- Princess Leia
- Darth Vader
- Wookie
- Chewbacca
- Baby Yoda
- Padmé
- Darth Maul (fitting for certain cats)
- Count Dooku
- Mandalorian
- Jyn Erso
- Obi-Wan
- Stormtrooper
Badass Harry Potter Cat Names
If we could conjure a Patronus, it would definitely be a cat.
- Ravenclaw
- Crookshanks
- Gryffindor
- Phoenix
- Sirius
- Hagrid
- Severus
- Snape
- Bellatrix
- Dragon
- Voldemort
- Dumbledore
- Hermione
Badass Cat Names Inspired by Mythology
Legend has it that cats were sacred animals in mythological lore across countries and cultures, from the Norsemen to the Greeks to the Egyptians.
- Zeus
- Athena
- Aphrodite
- Poseidon
- Narcissus
- Venus
- Hades
- Isis
- Cerberus
- Spartacus
- Aries
- Osiris
Badass Cat Names from Our Favorite Musical Artists
These queens are maybe some of the toughest cookies alive. If your cat likes listening to music, turn up a chart topper by one of these musicians and see which one makes her purr the loudest.
- Beyoncé
- Madonna
- Rihanna
- Amy Lee
- Pat Benatar
- Liza Minnelli
- Billie
- Willow
- Cardi B
- Bacardi
- Belcalis
- Joan Jett
- Lizzo
- Tina Turner
- Stevie Nicks
- Lorde
- Gwen Stefani
- Adele