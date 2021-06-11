250+ Badass Cat Names for Your Ferocious Feline

If your kitty is one tough cookie, one of these badass cat names will help her feel more like the lioness she is inside.

Badass cats of all shapes, sizes, and sassiness have a special place in our hearts here at Daily Paws. Whether he's a daredevil Devon rex, a wild and free ocicat, or anything in between, these badass cat names are sure to get a purr of approval.

Badass Female Cat Names

Looking for a badass name for your sassy girl cat? One of these cool monikers is sure to have your rebellious feline friend feeling proud and meowing loud.

Catwoman

Freda

Kahlo

Megan (Markle, Thee Stallion, Fox, Rapinoe … the list is endless)

Tash

Trixie

Barbra Streisand (Babs for short)

Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)

Diana (Wonder Woman)

Rizzo

Mrs. Business

Zelda

Mercedes

Scarlett

Maya

Rosa

Rita

Corleone

Justice

Badass Male Cat Names

Your boy cat is already a badass dude without one of these names, but we like to think you can never go overboard with pawesomeness.

Machete

Boyd

Josey (Wales)

Snake (Plissken)

Rocky

Leonidas

Raylan

Mr. Business

Spike

Momoa

Batman

Bruce Wayne

Kingsolver

Hannibal

Terminator (or Furrminator?)

Hans Gruber

Denzel

Django

Optimus

Inigo Montoya

Bentley

Leo

Harley

Boomer

Scarface

Bruiser

Don Vito

Vinny

Maximus

Buzz

Rambo

Axel

Big Papa (the perfect name for a Maine Coon)

Claw

Wolverine

Po

Badass Names for Black Cats

Contrary to superstitions, black cats make great pets! Some are known for being daredevils like this cat who jumped five stories to the ground and was fine. When they say cats have nine lives, they must be referring to the badass cats on this list.

Salem

Thackery

Binks

Voodoo

Midnight

Shadow

Ninja

Panther

Raven

Badass Orange Cat Names

Make sure you pick the perfect name to suit your daredevil cat whose orange colorations call to mind the drama of flames and lava. Or your orange cat may look and act like a tiny tiger, making one of these wildlife names the perfect choice.

Whiskey

Blaze

Cheddar

Tiger

Tigress

Nacho

Rusty

Spice

Fire

Inferno

Lioness

Cheeto

Badass Grey Cat Names

Mystical silver felines are cool in more elevated, mysterious ways than cats named Butch or Ranger. They prefer to keep it on the down low and then surprise you with the extent of their badass-ery once you form an alliance.

Smokey

Blade

Pepper

Stone

Wolf

Tornado

Hurricane

Dark Moon

Chrome

Razor

Steel

Stormy

Slate

Granite

Phantom

Badass Cat Names Inspired by the All-Stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Paws up if you know that Marvel superheroes are the most badass characters out there (sorry DC). We're sure your cat would agree.

Thor

Dora Milaje

Marvel (or Mar-Vell)

Thanos

Loki

T'Challa

Wakanda

Wanda

J.A.R.V.I.S.

Rocket

Groot

Shuri

Doctor Strange

Valkyrie

Odin

Black Widow

Hulk

She-Hulk

Deadpool

Okoye

Iron Man

Bucky

Star-Lord

Fury

Vision

Spiderman

War Machine

Hawkeye

Gamora

Heimdall

Peggy

Killmonger

Ronan

M'Baku

Korg

Badass Names for Cats Based on Some of the Coolest Fantasy Characters of All Time

From Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings to more niche fantasy realms, these tough names are fitting for a cat whose imagination is larger than life.

Legolas

Jack Sparrow

Aragorn

Tyrion

Lyra

Daenerys

Spock

Furiosa

Buffy

Korra

Arya

Godzilla

King Kong

Katniss

Aslan

Badass Cat Names Inspired by Our Favorite Athletes

If you have a cat that is the best at climbing, leaping, knocking stuff over, and is a whiz at catching mice, naming them after one of these GOATs just makes sense.

Simone Biles

Kobe Bryant

Cristiano Ronaldo

Serena Williams

Muhammad Ali

Michael Phelps

Lionel Messi

Marion Jones

Rafael Nadal

Neymar

Yao Ming

Apolo Anton Ohno

Sugar Ray Leonard

Tom Brady

Shaun White

Mia Hamm

Misty May

Danica Patrick

Michelle Kwan

Dale Earnhardt

Jackie Robinson

Nike

Puma

Badass Disney Cat Names

It's usually the villains that get the badass ruffian reputation in our favorite Disney films, but sometimes the heroes are just as strong and rugged.

Ursula

Maleficent

Scar

Mufasa

Esmerelda

Tarzan

Hercules

Raja

Stitch

Moana

Jafar

Beast

Mulan

Simba

Lucifer

Tough Cat Names for Badass Historical People Who Changed the World

Your cat can only hope to live up to a name fit for one of these legends. (Don't worry, every cat is a superstar in our book.)

Joan of Arc

Karman

Octavia

Michelle

Barack

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Archimedes

Malcom X

John Lewis

Kamala

Greta Thunberg

Jane Goodall

Dorothy Vaughan

Leonardo da Vinci

Albert Einstein

Vincent van Gogh

Oprah

Badass Cat Names from Star Wars

"Badass, your cat is." -Yoda

Rey

Luke Skywalker

Han Solo

Princess Leia

Darth Vader

Wookie

Chewbacca

Baby Yoda

Padmé

Darth Maul (fitting for certain cats)

Count Dooku

Mandalorian

Jyn Erso

Obi-Wan

Stormtrooper

Badass Harry Potter Cat Names

If we could conjure a Patronus, it would definitely be a cat.

Ravenclaw

Crookshanks

Gryffindor

Phoenix

Sirius

Hagrid

Severus

Snape

Bellatrix

Dragon

Voldemort

Dumbledore

Hermione

Badass Cat Names Inspired by Mythology

Legend has it that cats were sacred animals in mythological lore across countries and cultures, from the Norsemen to the Greeks to the Egyptians.

Zeus

Athena

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Narcissus

Venus

Hades

Isis

Cerberus

Spartacus

Aries

Osiris

Badass Cat Names from Our Favorite Musical Artists

These queens are maybe some of the toughest cookies alive. If your cat likes listening to music, turn up a chart topper by one of these musicians and see which one makes her purr the loudest.