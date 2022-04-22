90 Aristocats Cat Names for Your Fairytale Feline

"Because a cat's the only cat who knows where it's at."
By Jessica Comstock April 22, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of IMDB

We all know choosing the perfect name for your new kitten isn't easy, and in your search you may start looking for inspiration from your favorite TV or movie characters. Luckily, there are plenty of lovable feline characters to choose from, especially from the 1970 Disney classic The Aristocats.  

Name inspiration can be found anywhere—even the kittens in The Aristocats are named after famous French figures and places. Marie takes her name from Marie Antoinette, Toulouse shares a name with the French city and Berloiz shares a moniker with the French composer Hector Berloiz. Need more options? Here are some of the best Aristocats cat names to choose from.

The Aristocats Cat Names

If you're a fan of The Aristocats, choose a name your new kitten based on one of the famous cats from the movie.

  • Duchess
  • Marie
  • Toulouse
  • Berlioz
  • Thomas O'Malley
  • Scat Cat
  • Shun Gon
  • Billy Boss
  • Peppo
  • Hit Cat
  • Boris
  • Luigi
  • Cyril

Other Aristocats Character Names for Cats

Even though "Everybody Wants to Be A Cat," there are also a handful of other non-feline characters in The Aristocats to draw name inspiration from.

  • Edgar
  • Balthazar
  • Madame
  • Adelaide
  • Roquefort
  • Frou-Frou
  • Napoleon
  • Lafayette
  • Amelia
  • Abigail
  • Gabble
  • Bonfamille
  • (Uncle) Waldo
  • Elvira
  • Georges Hautecourt

Cat Names Inspired by Actors in The Aristocats 

If The Aristocats characters' names aren't for you, consider choosing a name inspired by their actors!

  • Eva (Gabor)
  • Hermione (Baddeley)
  • Sterling (Holloway)
  • Scatman (Crothers)
  • Roddy (Maude-Roxby)
  • Phil (Harris)
  • Gary (Dubin)
  • Liz (English)
  • Dean (Clark)
  • Paul (Winchell)
  • Pat (Buttram)
  • Nancy (Kulp)
  • Vito (Scotti)

Cat Names Inspired by Aristocratic Titles

We all know your new cat will rule your household, so give him or her a royal name to match.

  • Duke
  • Marquess
  • Marchioness
  • Earl
  • Countess
  • Viscount
  • Baron
  • Baroness
  • Lord 
  • Esquire
  • Knight
  • Dame
  • Gentleman
  • Lady
  • Archduke
  • Rex
  • Caesar
  • Noble

French Aristocats Cat Names

Even if your kitty won't be prowling around Paris like Toulouse, Marie, and Berlioz, a French name is a perfectly subtle nod to the movie.

  • Paris
  • Petit(e)
  • Éloise
  • Amélie
  • Raphael
  • Jolie
  • Beaumont
  • Fleur
  • Gaston
  • Claude
  • Marc
  • Timothée
  • Claudette
  • Bonbon
  • Charlotte

Other Cartoon Cat Names

Because The Aristocats cats aren't the only animated felines who stole our hearts.

  • Garfield
  • Felix
  • Kitty
  • Simba 
  • Dinah
  • Purrloin
  • Julius
  • Mr. Whiskers
  • Cheshire
  • Sylvester
  • Tigger
  • Hobbes
  • Mufasa
  • Nala

