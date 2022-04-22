90 Aristocats Cat Names for Your Fairytale Feline

"Because a cat's the only cat who knows where it's at."

We all know choosing the perfect name for your new kitten isn't easy, and in your search you may start looking for inspiration from your favorite TV or movie characters. Luckily, there are plenty of lovable feline characters to choose from, especially from the 1970 Disney classic The Aristocats.

Name inspiration can be found anywhere—even the kittens in The Aristocats are named after famous French figures and places. Marie takes her name from Marie Antoinette, Toulouse shares a name with the French city and Berloiz shares a moniker with the French composer Hector Berloiz. Need more options? Here are some of the best Aristocats cat names to choose from.

The Aristocats Cat Names

If you're a fan of The Aristocats, choose a name your new kitten based on one of the famous cats from the movie.

Duchess

Marie

Toulouse

Berlioz

Thomas O'Malley

Scat Cat

Shun Gon

Billy Boss

Peppo

Hit Cat

Boris

Luigi

Cyril

Other Aristocats Character Names for Cats

Even though "Everybody Wants to Be A Cat," there are also a handful of other non-feline characters in The Aristocats to draw name inspiration from.

Edgar

Balthazar

Madame

Adelaide

Roquefort

Frou-Frou

Napoleon

Lafayette

Amelia

Abigail

Gabble

Bonfamille

(Uncle) Waldo

Elvira

Georges Hautecourt

Cat Names Inspired by Actors in The Aristocats

If The Aristocats characters' names aren't for you, consider choosing a name inspired by their actors!

Eva (Gabor)

Hermione (Baddeley)

Sterling (Holloway)

Scatman (Crothers)

Roddy (Maude-Roxby)

Phil (Harris)

Gary (Dubin)

Liz (English)

Dean (Clark)

Roddy (Maude-Roxby)

Paul (Winchell)

Pat (Buttram)

Nancy (Kulp)

Vito (Scotti)

Cat Names Inspired by Aristocratic Titles

We all know your new cat will rule your household, so give him or her a royal name to match.

Duke

Marquess

Marchioness

Earl

Countess

Viscount

Baron

Baroness

Lord

Esquire

Knight

Dame

Gentleman

Lady

Archduke

Rex

Caesar

Noble

French Aristocats Cat Names

Even if your kitty won't be prowling around Paris like Toulouse, Marie, and Berlioz, a French name is a perfectly subtle nod to the movie.

Paris

Petit(e)

Éloise

Amélie

Raphael

Jolie

Beaumont

Fleur

Gaston

Claude

Marc

Timothée

Claudette

Bonbon

Jolie

Charlotte

Other Cartoon Cat Names

Because The Aristocats cats aren't the only animated felines who stole our hearts.

Garfield

Felix

Kitty

Simba

Dinah

Purrloin

Julius

Mr. Whiskers

Cheshire

Sylvester

Tigger

Hobbes

Mufasa

Nala