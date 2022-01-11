160 Anime Cat Names for Your Kirei Koneko (Pretty Kitty)
If you love anime, you know there are dozens upon dozens of names you've heard and thought, 'That's a cool name!' The names often mean something, making them great monikers for pets.
We've rounded up our favorite anime cat names from fan-favorite series and films like Naruto, Kiki's Delivery Service, Dragonball Z, and more to help you name your new kitty, no matter their purrsonality!
Male Anime Cat Names
Male anime characters can range from curious and courageous to moody and mischievous. As a cat parent, you know your kitty can be all those in a matter of minutes … if not seconds. (Just another day in the life, amirite?)
- Kaede
- Tai
- Natsu
- Alphonse
- Kirito
- Takashi
- Yuu
- Gohan
- Yagami
- Goku
- Killua
- Gray
- Puar
- Sanji
- Rokudo
- Zaraki
- Momotaro
- Calcifer
- Aizawa
- Hirako
- Yugi
- Eddie
- Jin
- Shikamaru
- Aru
- Ryuk
- Haku
- Shippō
- Haruki
- Kuroro
- Light
- Sawada
- Kakashi
- Hibari
- Itachi
Female Anime Cat Names
Would you describe your cat as "strong," "spunky," or "sweet"? We can't think of a better way to pick the perfect name for your cat than with one of these inspired by fierce and fabulous female anime characters.
- Bulma
- Chihiro
- Merlin
- Izumi
- Chi-Chi
- Lina
- Kale
- Casca
- Kagome
- Winry
- Tatsumaki
- Shiki
- Riza
- Hanekawa
- Fujiko
- Kari
- Mimi
- Shinobu
- Pitou
- Caulifla
- Yuuki
- Kagura
- Asuka
- Ochako
- Mikasa
- Yuno
- Sasha
- Nezuko
- Sango
- Jupiter
- Mikoto
- Revy
- Uraraka
- Usagi
- Kiko
Names Inspired by Famous Anime Cats
Cats make everything better, including our favorite anime. These felines stole viewers' hearts—no matter whether they were on the side of good or evil.
- Jiji
- Nekobasu
- Anpu
- Madara
- Chi
- Nyamsus
- Buyo
- Artemis
- Pantherlily
- Takkun
- Meowth
- Kyo
- Kaya
- Sakamoto
- Happy
- Arthur
- Lecter
- Doraemon
- Neko-gami-sama
- Bub
- Chomusuke
- Kyubey
- Chimera
- Karupin
- Neko-Sensei
- Maya
- Puck
- Tailmon
- Kirara
- Piro
- Haru Mikazuki
- Sphynx
- Baron
- Shamisen
- Chachamaru
- Kuroneko
- Nekotalia
- Blair
- Sorata
- Kuro
- Jibanyan
- Korin
- Marl
- Nanashi
- Diana
Cute Anime Cat Names
Crank up the cuteness with these names you'll love to call out for your precious kitty-cat!
- Ponyo
- Kiki
- Yuko
- Skitty
- Gaara
- Trunks
- Luna
- Madame
- Puchiko
- Lady
Badass Anime Cat Names
Do you have a rebellious daredevil or sassy wild one who insists on trying to use one of their nine lives? We're pawsitive one of these totally badass anime cat names will suit your fearless feline.
- Raven
- Ban
- Alucard
- Serenity
- Ego
- Killua
- Spike
- Xena
- Titan
- Karma
- Dante
- Cross
- Renji
- Char
- Guts
- The Major
- Scar
- Black Jack
- Nyx
- Medusa Gorgon
Cat Names Inspired by Other Japanese Pop Culture
Japanese pop culture is widely beloved across the world. And for good reason! It's best characterized by its cute aesthetic, delicious cuisines, and influential entertainment. We think one of these names will pair perfectly with your unique kitty!
- Miyazaki
- Sushi
- Maru
- Shironeko
- Rola
- Maneki-neko
- Toma
- Kawaii
- Masami
- Hatsune
- Cait Sith
- Miso
- Kento
- Mokomichi
- Hello Kitty