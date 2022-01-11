With thousands of classic and modern anime shows in existence, there's a unique name for every kind of kitty!

If you love anime, you know there are dozens upon dozens of names you've heard and thought, 'That's a cool name!' The names often mean something, making them great monikers for pets.

We've rounded up our favorite anime cat names from fan-favorite series and films like Naruto, Kiki's Delivery Service, Dragonball Z, and more to help you name your new kitty, no matter their purrsonality!

Male Anime Cat Names

Male anime characters can range from curious and courageous to moody and mischievous. As a cat parent, you know your kitty can be all those in a matter of minutes … if not seconds. (Just another day in the life, amirite?)

Kaede

Tai

Natsu

Alphonse

Kirito

Takashi

Yuu

Gohan

Yagami

Goku

Killua

Gray

Puar

Sanji

Rokudo

Zaraki

Momotaro

Calcifer

Aizawa

Hirako

Yugi

Eddie

Jin

Shikamaru

Aru

Ryuk

Haku

Shippō

Haruki

Kuroro

Light

Sawada

Kakashi

Hibari

Itachi

Female Anime Cat Names

Would you describe your cat as "strong," "spunky," or "sweet"? We can't think of a better way to pick the perfect name for your cat than with one of these inspired by fierce and fabulous female anime characters.

Bulma

Chihiro

Merlin

Izumi

Chi-Chi

Lina

Kale

Casca

Kagome

Winry

Tatsumaki

Shiki

Riza

Hanekawa

Fujiko

Kari

Mimi

Shinobu

Pitou

Caulifla

Yuuki

Kagura

Asuka

Ochako

Mikasa

Yuno

Sasha

Nezuko

Sango

Jupiter

Mikoto

Revy

Uraraka

Usagi

Kiko

Names Inspired by Famous Anime Cats

Cats make everything better, including our favorite anime. These felines stole viewers' hearts—no matter whether they were on the side of good or evil.

Jiji

Nekobasu

Anpu

Madara

Chi

Nyamsus

Buyo

Artemis

Pantherlily

Takkun

Meowth

Kyo

Kaya

Sakamoto

Happy

Arthur

Lecter

Doraemon

Neko-gami-sama

Bub

Chomusuke

Kyubey

Chimera

Karupin

Neko-Sensei

Maya

Puck

Tailmon

Kirara

Piro

Haru Mikazuki

Sphynx

Baron

Shamisen

Chachamaru

Kuroneko

Nekotalia

Blair

Sorata

Kuro

Jibanyan

Korin

Marl

Nanashi

Diana

Cute Anime Cat Names

Crank up the cuteness with these names you'll love to call out for your precious kitty-cat!

Ponyo

Kiki

Yuko

Skitty

Gaara

Trunks

Luna

Madame

Puchiko

Lady

Badass Anime Cat Names

Do you have a rebellious daredevil or sassy wild one who insists on trying to use one of their nine lives? We're pawsitive one of these totally badass anime cat names will suit your fearless feline.

Raven

Ban

Alucard

Serenity

Ego

Killua

Spike

Xena

Titan

Karma

Dante

Cross

Renji

Char

Guts

The Major

Scar

Black Jack

Nyx

Medusa Gorgon

Cat Names Inspired by Other Japanese Pop Culture

Japanese pop culture is widely beloved across the world. And for good reason! It's best characterized by its cute aesthetic, delicious cuisines, and influential entertainment. We think one of these names will pair perfectly with your unique kitty!