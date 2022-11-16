Whether you were born in the 1990s, grew up in the '90s, or just bore witness to the awesomeness that was the '90s, you might have a special place in your heart for the decade of Tamagotchis, frosted tips, and boy bands. The '90s gave us some hella good things (World Wide Web, booyah) so obviously we've got to pay homage with a list of '90s cat names.

These name ideas come from all the best media the 1990s had to offer—everything from quirky sitcoms to iconic bands. Not only will you have a great story to tell when talking about your cat, but they'll also be the cutest reminder of one of the best decades of all time.

When naming your pet, make sure that it's short and sweet so they can easily learn it (it'll make training easier, too!). So if you want to go full-on Jesse Cat-sopolis, just call them Jesse in day-to-day life. Now on to the list.

'90s Sitcom-inspired Cat Names

Don't worry, these name ideas are better than "Smelly Cat," which Phoebe Buffet from Friends might suggest.

Chandler (Friends)

Phoebe (Friends)

Gunther (Friends)

Raymond/Ray (Everybody Loves Raymond)

D.J. (Full House)

Jesse CAT-sopolis (Full House)

Roseanne

Darlene (Roseanne)

Carlton (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Geoffrey (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Elaine (Seinfeld)

Kramer (Seinfeld)

Kel (Kenan & Kel)

Kenan (Kenan & Kel)

Will (Will & Grace)

Grace (Will & Grace)

Kelly CAT-powski (Saved By The Bell)

Fran (The Nanny)

Maxwell (The Nanny)

Topanga (Boy Meets World)

Kelso (That '70s Show)

Donna (That '70s Show)

Carrie (Sex and the City)

Prue (Charmed)

Piper (Charmed)

Urkel (Family Matters)

Harriette (Family Matters)

Tia (Sister, Sister)

Tamera (Sister, Sister)

Millie (Freaks and Geeks)

Blanche (The Golden Girls)

Dorothy (The Golden Girls)

Rose (The Golden Girls)

Winnie (The Wonder Years)

Sabrina (Sabrina The Teenage Witch)

Hilda (Sabrina The Teenage Witch)

Salem (Sabrina The Teenage Witch)

Dawson (Dawson's Creek)

Peggy (Married… With Children)

Synclaire (Living Single)

Regine (Living Single)

Khadija (Living Single)

Frasier (Fraiser)

Daphne (Frasier)

'90s Cartoon-inspired Cat Names

From Rugrats to The Simpsons, the '90s were truly the peak of cartoon television. Some of these even make great names for pairs or trios of cats.

Homer (The Simpsons)

Bart (The Simpsons)

Marge (The Simpsons)

Hank (King of the Hill)

Dale (King of the Hill)

Dexter (Dexter's Laboratory)

Dee Dee (Dexter's Laboratory)

Butters (South Park)

Yakko (Animaniacs)

Wakko (Animaniacs)

Dot (Animaniacs)

Sandy (Spongebob Squarepants)

Gary (Spongebob Squarepants)

Pearl (Spongebob Squarepants)

Chuckie (Rugrats)

Angelica (Rugrats)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Courage (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

Doug (Doug)

Judy (Doug)

Patti (Doug)

Blossom (The Powerpuff Girls)

Bubbles (The Powerpuff Girls)

Buttercup (The Powerpuff Girls)

Mojo Jojo (The Powerpuff Girls)

Ash (Pokemon)

Pikachu (Pokemon)

Luna (Sailor Moon)

Mercury (Sailor Moon)

Venus (Sailor Moon)

Buster (Arthur)

Binky (Arthur)

Muffy (Arthur)

Ms. Frizzle (The Magic School Bus)

Otto (Rocket Power)

Reggie (Rocket Power)

Arnold (Hey, Arnold)

Helga (Hey, Arnold)

T.J. (Recess)

Eliza (The Wild Thornberrys)

Nigel (The Wild Thornberrys)

Donnie (The Wild Thornberrys)

Darwin (The Wild Thornberrys)

'90s Movie-inspired Cat Names

Calling all movie buffs: Which of these '90s film characters were your favorites? They could make for an awesome '90s cat name.

Rose (Titanic)

Jack (Titanic)

Woody (Toy Story)

Buzz (Toy Story)

Obi (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace)

Yoda (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace)

Padme (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace)

Casper

Ellie (Jurassic Park)

Elinor (Sense and Sensibility)

Simba (The Lion King)

Mufasa (The Lion King)

Nala (The Lion King)

Mia (Pulp Fiction)

Marsellus (Pulp Fiction)

Snowbell (Stuart Little)

Forrest (Forrest Gump)

Jenny (Forrest Gump)

Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

LeFou (Beauty and the Beast)

Chip (Beauty and the Beast)

Bunny (The Big Lebowski)

Zed (Men in Black)

Frank (Men in Black)

Jo (Twister)

Aladdin

Jasmine (Aladdin)

Anastasia

Dimitri (Anastasia)

McCallister (Home Alone)

Marley (Home Alone)

Brick (Small Soldiers)

Kip (Small Soldiers)

Vivian (Pretty Woman)

Kit (Pretty Woman)

Tarzan

Jane (Tarzan)

Kala (Tarzan)

Euphegenia (Mrs. Doubtfire)

Nattie (Mrs. Doubtfire)

'90s Music-inspired Cat Names

And finally, we would be remiss not to mention the iconic singers and bands from the '90s who gave us so many bops. As a fan of No Doubt, I'll be saving the name Gwen for the foreseeable future.