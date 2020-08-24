10 Easy Ways to Enrich Your Cat’s Life

As a human who belongs to a cat, it’s your job to make sure that the home you share is a happy, healthy space—and that goes beyond providing food and health care. Cats need stimulation to keep their minds healthy and curb bad behaviors. While puzzle-based interactive toys are a great way to keep your kitty engaged, you don’t need fancy gear to enrich your cat’s life. Check out this list of 10 easy ways you can entertain your family feline. She’ll definitely thank you for your efforts!