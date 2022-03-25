8 Fun Games to Play With Your Cat (and One to Avoid)

4. Obstacle Course

Dog agility training—where dogs jump over obstacles, weave in and out of poles, and go through tunnels—is a well-known activity in the canine world. Cats are just as agile as dogs, so why not see if your feline is up for the challenge?

Start with teaching your kitty to do a tunnel, Radosta recommends. Go to one side of the tunnel, put a treat in your hand, and stick your arm into the tunnel. Encourage your kitty to follow the treat through the tunnel. Once your cat is zipping through the tunnel no-problem, say a word at the same time your cat does it. You can say "tunnel" or "through," and eventually your cat will recognize the action you want them to take with the cue word.