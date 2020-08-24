While all-white Turkish vans do exist, they are not considered show quality and are therefore actively bred against. What gives the Turkish van its name is the “van pattern” of coloration: an all-white body, with different colored spots on their heads, and a usually solid-colored tail of the same shade. Interestingly, while it can be easy to look at the Turkish van and assume it is a white cat with splashes of color, genetically speaking, the exact opposite is true. A result of the piebald gene, the Turkish van’s coloration is actually that of a red, cream, black, blue, or tabby cat with large spots of white covering their bodies. While this gene usually manifests in spotting or blotching of color (think black and white spotted horses or cows), in the Turkish van, the white manifests in a single, large “spot” that covers their torsos.