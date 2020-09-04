Their long, silky coats have no undercoat, which makes grooming fairly easy for the Turkish Angora. Which is probably a good thing, because they will need brushing one or two times a week in order to keep their coats shiny and looking good. Their hair is fine enough that it doesn’t tend to clump or mat all that easily, but it will continue to grow until they are about 2 years old, so expect the brushing sessions to get more involved as your kitten grows.