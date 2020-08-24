Created in the 1980s, the toyger is a cat that was bred specifically to try and replicate not only the striped markings of its jungle cat namesake but some of its physical traits as well. This has resulted in a muscular, athletic cat with a rolling gait that truly makes it look as if it would be more at home in an African jungle than a living room in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Never fear, however: These cats were also bred with a mind towards friendliness and social interaction, and these little critters love to be around people and other cats.