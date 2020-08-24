These nearly naked cats tend to be sensitive to the sun and the cold. You’ll probably find your sphynx frequenting warm spots around the house, like a sunny window, a warm vent, or under the covers with you. If you live in a climate with cold weather, get your sphynx something nice to wear when the house gets chilly. Your sphynx is likely to be tolerant of water than most cats, a beneficial trait considering they’ll need a lot of baths.