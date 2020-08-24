Brush, brush, brush. That’s going to be the large and small of it when it comes to keeping your Somali happy. Their long, fine hair is a regular shedding problem, and that only gets heavier in the summer months as they lose some of that winter coat bulk. Giving them a brush two or three times a week in the cooler months, and probably daily as the shedding season hits, is going to be your life now. Additionally, thanks to that bushy, bushy tail, every trip to the litter box has the potential to turn your life into a Star Trek episode, as you go exploring for cling-ons.