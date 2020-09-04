These cats are certainly loving and clever, but there are some more “catty” aspects to Siamese cat behavior. This breed can be aggressive, though almost never with humans. Other cats are usually on the other end of the Siamese cat’s mean streak—especially those who share the affections of the Siamese cat’s chosen humans.Speaking of chosen humans, this breed is known to bond very tightly with one specific human, which is great for pet parents who want their own little sidekick. They don’t always “choose” just one person, however, and can be equally affectionate with multiple members of a household.