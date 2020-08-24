Because they are so easy-going, Selkirk Rex cats are happy as clams wherever they live, whether it be a one-bedroom apartment or a palatial estate. Their main requirement is love and attention, but don’t worry, they won’t become cloying and annoying. Selkirk Rex cats make especially good pets for seniors and children because they are so easy to handle. Like other breeds, a Selkirk Rex will enjoy a cat tower to climb on and at least one padded window seat they can use to watch the outside world go by. Other than that, a Selkirk Rex will enjoy all the usual cat toys: felt mice, plastic balls, interactive games, and feather teasers. They can live the single life, or be part of a bigger pack—it won’t matter to them one bit as long as you’re around for them to admire.