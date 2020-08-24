Scottish Fold (Highland Fold)

According to cat behaviorist Marilyn Krieger, a Certified Cat Behavior Consultant in San Francisco known as The Cat Coach and author of Naughty No More: Change Unwanted Behaviors Through Positive Reinforcement, it’s important to do research and purchase breeds of cats, such as the Scottish fold, from reputable breeders. “Check to see if they are members of The International Cat Association (TICA) or the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA).” Owning an unusual breed of cat is fun, but it’s important that you love the cat for all facets of its personality, not just for its unique characteristics (such as folded ears). “These cats aren’t decorations,” Krieger says. “Like all breeds, you need to provide them the best care and enrichment possible, as well as daily attention.”