Savannah Cat

With Savannah cats, the size of your home really doesn’t matter. What matters is whether your home provides plenty of places for them to hide, run, and climb. This means having at least one cat tree and plenty of challenging toys to keep your pet occupied. And, because they are so active, it probably won’t hurt to have several scratching posts throughout your house or apartment to give them plenty of opportunities to stretch and scratch. You may also want to keep all plants or breakable objects from open shelves where your cat can knock them down. Remember, they are capable of leaping up to 8 feet in height from an almost standing position. Savannah cats can get bored easily, so having a feline or canine roommate is helpful. If you can, provide them with a safe space outdoors such as a screened porch or patio (your cat will thank you).