Russian Blue

Russian blues are sweet and loyal cats who love to follow their owners around and greet them at the door when they arrive. These pets are cautious and shy, but incredibly affectionate once they get acquainted. When Russian blues feel confident and comfortable in their new homes, they become playful, loving pets. They typically get along with kids and other animals—and despite their affectionate nature, they are calm and not at all clingy. That said, while these sensitive lap cats enjoy being with their people, they can become aggravated or withdrawn around strangers.