Your ragdoll can be left alone for short periods of time—say a workday—but they’ll definitely miss you. These cats crave human attention and do best in households where one or more family member is usually present during the day. A ragdoll frequently left at home without his humans will surely get lonely. And when you do leave for just a few short hours, don’t be surprised to come back and find your ragdoll patiently waiting at the door for you!