Ragamuffin

But where the breed truly excels is in their attitudes towards children. Despite being fairly calm cats, they do have the energy and playfulness to chase a ball or laser pointer around, and they are so easy going they tolerate being picked up and carried, attending tea parties, and being pushed in strollers, the CFA says. (Also from the association: They have a breed tendency to go limp in a person’s arms while being carried; the origin of the “rag” portion of their names.)