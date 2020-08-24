Feeding can sometimes be a complicated issue for Peterbalds. They have a higher than average metabolism, with some owners reporting feeding them up to five times a day. However, whether or not your Peterbald has been spayed or neutered can also change how much they can take in without gaining weight. This is one reason why Peterbald owners may choose to only feed their cats during specific windows throughout the day, rather than just leaving food out for them for the whole day; a tactic referred to as “free choice feeding.”