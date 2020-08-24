In order for their coats to stay in top form, Persian cats require daily brushing to prevent tangles and mats. Brushing and combing will also remove excess dirt, dead hair, and even cat litter that might stick to their fur. Bathing is essential to keep your Persian’s coat and skin in good shape. If you start bathing your cat when she’s a kitten, she won’t think twice about being placed in a tub of warm water when she’s an adult. If you’ve adopted an adult Persian, she might not be so willing to take a bath, so you might need to resort to spot cleaning with a warm, moist cloth.