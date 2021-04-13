Oriental shorthairs don't just enter a room: They command it. From their large ears and angular faces to their long, slender frames, these stunning cats only look like they'd be standoffish. Their friendly, loving personality is quite the opposite.

Tina Gonzalez, proud pet parent to multiple Oriental shorthair cats who've become proper YouTube and Instagram celebrities, describes a typical day: "You will be subjected to carrying them around the house and, of course, leaving your lap available at all times for snuggling and napping. Your bed is their bed and many love to sleep under the covers, so closing the door at night is not advised."

The Oriental shorthair's sleek coat means grooming is a little easier than with his cousin cat, the Oriental longhair. And this big-eared breed tends to enjoy a longer lifespan—it's not unusual for an Oriental shorthair to live more than 15 years.

Though their looks are unusual and many might not be familiar with these felines, Oriental shorthairs aren't as rare as exotic cat breeds like the Khoa Manee or American Bobtail . But while you may find some Oriental shorthair kittens or cats available for adoption, a reputable breeder is the more common avenue to bringing one home.

Appearance

While the Oriental shorthair is technically a medium-sized cat at 8–12 pounds, their long, narrow frame gives them a much taller presence—and it also gives a hint about their history.

"Look closely and you'll see that [his] body structure is almost identical to the Siamese ," says Teresa Keiger, editor at the Cat Fanciers' Association.

The striking face of an Oriental shorthair gives away his ancestry—these felines were bred in the 1950s from Siamese cats.

The big difference between the two breeds? The incredible variation in color and pattern. Oriental shorthairs come in virtually every hue from blue and lavender to ebony and with patterns including tortoiseshell and smoke. And like their name suggests, their coat is short, sleek, and shiny when brushed regularly . And while a completely hypoallergenic cat isn't exactly a reality, the Oriental shorthair can be a good choice for some allergy sufferers, alleviating sneezing and sniffles.

If that all wasn't appealing enough, the Oriental shorthair has one of the most unforgettable faces you'll see. Their wedge-shaped head creates an interesting distribution of facial features, with a long nose, almond eyes, and prominent cheekbones. And at the very top of that noggin? Large, upright ears reminiscent of a Chihuahua ... or Dobby the house elf from Harry Potter .

Temperament

Up for a chat? An Oriental shorthair is always in talkative mood, with an unusual cry that's commonly referred to as a honk. "They talk when they want something, want to know what's going on, what you're doing, or where you are," Keiger says.

As you can probably guess, these cats are very social animals. Intelligent and affectionate, Oriental shorthair cats love to be around their families and other pets, particularly fellow felines. They're total "Velcro kitties," and often act as your second shadow.

Left: With his big eyes and even bigger ears, the intelligent Oriental shorthair is always curious and alert. | Credit: Elena Masiutkina / Shutterstock

Right: An Oriental shorthair's coat can be one of more than 300 colors and color combos, from calico to black and everything in between.