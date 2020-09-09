Because the Nebelung is such a new, rare breed, little is known about potential breed-specific health concerns. They have shown a propensity for obesity as they age, so keeping track of their calorie intake and being judicious with treats will be important. Otherwise, keeping an eye out for common feline issues like Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), as well as kidney and heart disease, will be the safest course of action as these cats age.