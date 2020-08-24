Munchkin cats are quick, energetic, fun-loving, and affectionate. What they lack in leg length they more than make up for with their unique look and loving temperament.

The Munchkin, as you may have guessed from her name, is on the short side. She's actually unique among dwarf cat breeds —this petite kitty actually fits all the other size indicators of a normal adult-sized cat, except for their little legs. Never heard of a Munchkin? That's probably because they're relatively new, having been legitimized by The International Cat Association as their own breed in the early 2000s.

Because these cats are the result of genetic mutation and a somewhat complicated breeding process, they are relatively rare . If you're wondering how much Munchkin cats cost, you can expect to spend between $500–$1200 for your feline , depending on pedigree.

These petite pets are noticeably low to the ground, with legs about 3 inches shorter than the average cat. | Credit: Michael Beder / Getty

Appearance

Munchkin cats have a distinct look that most cat aficionados either love or hate. These petite pets are noticeably low to the ground, with legs that are about 3 inches shorter than the average feline. The rest of the Munchkin body is pretty typical of your run-of-the-mill house cat, with most of adults weighing somewhere between 6–9 pounds. Visually, many might consider the Munchkin the Dachshund of the cat kingdom. Some even refer to the Munchkin as a "sausage cat," a similar nickname to the beloved "wiener dog."

The Munchkin's short limbs are due to a natural genetic mutation and are the breed's defining feature. Munchkin cats come in all color combinations and coat styles, and can have short coats, long coats, or be hairless. Short-haired Munchkins have plush medium-density coats, while long-haired Munchkins have silky smooth fur. Popular coat shades and patterns are tabby, calico, gray, and solid black.

An important note: Although the Munchkin cat comes in many shades, they are their own distinct breed—not miniature versions of other cat breeds.

These curious kittens love to explore the world around them, and they’ll even perch on their hind legs like a rabbit to get a better view!

Temperament

Munchkins are active, friendly cats who typically get along with children and other pets. These curious kittens love to explore the world around them—they'll even perch on their hind legs like a rabbit to get a better view!

These cats are known to keep a fun-loving, kittenish attitude well into adulthood. When they're not busy playing with toys and running around, these cuddly cats love to snuggle up with their people. Munchkins are sociable, intelligent , and self-assured felines who love spending time with their humans.

"Munchkins are known as confident extroverts," says Marilyn Krieger, certified cat behavior consultant . "As a general rule, they love to socialize with people, are full of energy, and enjoy playing and exploring. They are curious about their environment [and check] out everything."

Munchkin cats can have hoarding tendencies similar to that of a magpie—they love to stash away "favorite" objects to play with later, Krieger says. If your jewelry comes up missing, your little Munchkin may be to blame.

“Munchkins love to run and jump despite their small stature. Encourage cat tree play, feather toys and interactive play with other cats and dogs.”

What they lack in height, the Munchkin makes up in personality: These cats are known to keep their fun-loving, kittenish attitude well into adulthood. | Credit: Nazra Zahri / Getty

Living Needs

The Munchkin cat is well-suited to most indoor living situations, as long as she has space to run and play.

"They are extremely active and energetic," Krieger says. "They enjoy playing alone and with others, and frequently race around the house amazingly fast."

This energetic cat loves working up serious speed on her little legs, and can round tight corners with precision. She may not be able to make it to the top of a bookshelf in a single bound, but she will still love jumping and climbing.

A cat tree with a low entrance point is a great way to help your Munchkin explore heights easily. They can usually get enough air to land on couches and sofas in search of a lap or sunny spot on a cushion, and they're just as good at climbing as other cat breeds. So keep an eye on the curtains and make sure she doesn't skedaddle up any trees .

The Munchkin is an easygoing breed who gets along well with dogs , other cats, and small children. These adorable cats make a loving addition as family pets or as a companion to adult owners. Basically, whatever your living situation, a Munchkin can fit right in. Just make sure she isn't left alone for long periods of time.

"These cats are social butterflies," Krieger says. "They love attention from their favorite people and most enjoy sitting on laps, being petted, and cuddling."

Left: Munchkins come in a variety of coat colors and patterns, including tabby, like this handsome fellow. | Credit: Benjamin Torode / Getty

Center: Their short legs may keep them from climbing on top of high bookcases, but most can still get enough air to jump onto couches and low ledges. | Credit: guifang jian / Getty