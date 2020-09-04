"Manx syndrome" or "Manxness" is a colloquial name for a condition that results when the tailless gene shortens the spine too much. This can result in seriously damaged spinal cord nerves, causing a form of spina bifida, as well as problems with the bowels, bladder, and digestion. One indication of the disease is an overly small bladder, which can often be difficult to diagnose. The condition is a virtual certainty to result in sudden, premature death. Some Manx with the condition live for only 3–4 years, while the oldest recorded was 5 years when affected with the disease.