Other Traits apartment-friendly cold weather tolerant easy to groom easy to train good for first-time pet owners good hiking companion high potential for weight gain high prey drive highly territorial hot weather tolerant hypoallergenic loves water low prey drive prone to health issues requires lots of grooming strong loyalty tendencies tendency to chew tolerates being alone

Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.

Maine Coon height 10-16 inches weight 8-18 pounds life span 10-13 years good with children

seniors

dogs

cats

families temperament sociable

affectionate intelligence high shedding amount frequent playfulness high activity level active vocalness when necessary coat length long colors white

black / ebony

red / orange

blue / gray

cream / beige / tan

chocolate / brown / sable patterns bi-color

solid

calico / tri-color

color point

tabby

other traits easy to train

requires lots of grooming

friendly toward humans

friendly toward other pets

friendly toward strangers

prone to health issues

high prey drive

strong loyalty tendencies

tolerates being picked up

Maine coons are large, affectionate cats who love to play and hang out with their humans. This cat breed is typically known for its massive size-up to 40 inches in length-but Maine coon owners know and prize these cats for being loving family pets.

Maine coons are surprisingly popular, especially considering at one point this breed almost faced extinction. In 2019, the Cat Fanciers' Association listed the Maine coon as the fifth-most popular cat breed. The average Maine coon kitten costs between $400 and $1,500, depending on pedigree.

headshot of maine coon with mottled coloring

| Credit: Sergey Semin on Unsplash Maine coons come in dozens of colors, color combinations, and patterns, including the striking silver mackerel torbie with white.

Appearance

The Maine coon is the largest domestic cat breed, and largeness is certainly one of its defining physical characteristics. The size of a typical Maine coon comes in at 10-16 inches tall and up to an impressive 40 inches in length. These sturdily built felines usually weigh 8-18 pounds and have muscular bodies with wide chests and solid legs.

As if their big-boned build wasn't enough, the ample fur in the Main coone's coat makes these majestic animals look even bigger. Their long coat is silky and smooth and grows shorter near the shoulders. Maine coons come in a variety of colors and patterns. You can find solid white, cream, red, blue, and black Maine coons, as well as tabby, bi-color, particolor, tortoiseshell, shaded, and calico Maine coons.

Other defining physical features are large pointed ears often topped with wisps of hair, expressive oval-shaped eyes, and a long, bushy tail.

red maine coon kitten sitting in windowsill gray-and-white Maine coon cat lounging

Left: Allowed to evolve naturally over many years, the Maine coon adapted to her environment. Her large, tufted paws serve as built-in snowshoes that help her survive during the cold, snowy winters of New England. | Credit: Allison Achauer/Getty Right: The Maine Coon's dense, water-repellent coat keeps them warm in wintery weather. | Credit: Alexandra Jursova/Getty

Temperament

Don't let their imposing size fool you-deep down, Maine coons are soft, gentle giants who love to spend time with their humans. They very much expect to be part of the family and aren't big on personal space or privacy. These cats are delighted at the thought of following you from room to room as you go about your day.

Though Maine coon's are definitely affectionate and social, they're not usually lap cats. This breed typically prefers to hang out beside you rather than on top of you-which can be a good thing, considering their size.

orange tabby Maine coon playing in sprinklers

Unlike most cats, Maine coons love water! Why? One of the most popular theories is that they are descendants of cats kept on Viking ships and therefore comfortable around water today. | Credit: Nils Jacobi/Getty

Living Needs

The Maine coon's first and foremost need is an affectionate, loving family with the time to play and willingness to include this cat in all aspects of day-to-day life. These patient pets are good with kids, dogs, and other cats.

Maine coons can be left alone for periods of time, but they won't be happy about it. Regularly being left alone can make these cats sad and anxious, so they're best matched with a family that often has at least one or two people home during the day for some company.

Most Maine coons love to play in water. This is great news for bath time, but it also means they'll follow you into the shower or try to interfere while you do the dishes.

These big cats are surprisingly quiet-they do love to communicate and vocalize to their humans, but their soft voice may take you by surprise.

Maine coons are amazing family pets. Those with the time, patience, and attention to give to a member of this cat breed will be hard-pressed to find a more loving, adoring feline friend.

Maine coon kitten sitting on scratching post orange cream Maine coon leaping

Left: Like any cat, Maine coon kittens should be socialized early to help them get comfortable around people. But remember, the Maine coon is generally not a snuggler. She prefers to sit near, not on, her humans. | Credit: Nils Jacobi/Getty Right: Maine coons love to play outdoors but can be trained to walk on a leash as well. | Credit: Nils Jacobi/Getty

Care

"Maine coons have a heavy, shaggy coat which requires maintenance brushing to ensure it doesn't get tangled or matted," says Catherine Lenox, DVM, DACVN, a board certified veterinary nutritionist with Royal Canin.

Your Maine coon will need regular, dedicated grooming and will require anywhere from weekly to monthly bathing. Their long coats are usually silky smooth, but when they start to look greasy or stringy, it's time for a bath. They also require weekly brushing to keep their long hair and undercoat from getting tangled and matted. These cats do shed quite a bit, and regular brushing will also help get rid of loose hairs. Don't worry-the Maine coon loves any sort of attention it can get, so grooming is usually a pleasant task.

Maine coons don't have any special exercise needs-they'll keep the same activity schedule of most cats, with long hours of sleep and playful bouts of jumping and running through the house. Cat toys and cat trees can help them work out some of that energy.

Maine coons should be socialized early on. If you're bringing home a Maine coon kitten as a family pet, be sure to let the various members of the household-small kids included-gently handle the kitten daily. They should also be introduced to other pets if possible. These early introductions will keep your cat from becoming shy and reserved.

Feed your Maine coon high-quality cat food and monitor their diet to prevent them from overeating. Check-in with your vet to learn how much and how often to feed your individual cat.

gray-and-white maine coon Maine coon cat with long fluffy tail walking outside Maine coon cat sitting

Left: Many who study the breed have dubbed the Maine coon a "supervisor" because of their tendency to watch everything going on around them. | Credit: Alexandra Jursova/Getty Center: The Maine coon's thick, bushy tail serves a purpose beyond its handsome looks. In cold weather, the cats can wrap that tail around their bodies for insulation. | Credit: ~UserGI15634531/Getty Right: The Maine coon's ear tufts and lynx tips are some of her most distinguishing characteristics. The ear tufts-wisps of hair growing from the inner ear-protect the ear against rain and snow. Lynx tips, the hair growing up from the ear points, are purely decorative; not all Maine coons get them. | Credit: Alexandra Jursova/Getty

Health

Maine coons have a lifespan of 10-13 years and are typically healthy pets. But, as with all breeds, there are some health issues to be aware of.

"Because of their large stature, Maine coons can develop joint disease such as arthritis or hip dysplasia," Lenox says. "Maine coons are also predisposed to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and dental disease can be quite common in this breed."

Reputable breeders will screen for health issues in your kitten, but it's important to have them screened regularly into adulthood. HCM and other health problems can go undetected until later in your cat's life.

19th century advertisement featuring Maine coon Maine coon cats were popular in the late 1800s before long-haired cat breeds from overseas stole their thunder. A handsome, long-haired "coon cat" is the subject of this advertising card for Garland Stoves, issued in the late 1880s.

Maine Coon cats were popular in the late 1800s before long-haired cat breeds from oversees stole their thunder. A handsome, long-haired "'coon cat" is the subject of this advertising card for Garland Stoves, issued in the late 1880s. | Credit: Transcendental Graphics/Getty

History

Most experts speculate that the Maine coon is descended from foreign long-haired cats brought ashore by early American explorers in-where else?-Maine. Those ship cats then mated with the native short-haired breeds, creating the U.S.'s only native long-haired cat. There are multiple theories as to how the Maine coon got its name, including one that traces the breed's ancestors to a sailor named Charles Coon and another that links the name to the cat's bushy tail, which resembles that of a raccoon.

The New England native breed enjoyed some popularity in 19th century cat shows but was later overshadowed by more exotic breeds until a resurgence in popularity in the 1950s. Because the Maine coon breed was left to develop naturally from the 1800s to the middle of the 20th century, it's typically a strong and healthy breed. The modern Maine coon retains many of the characteristics of the breed's earliest form-from the cold-weather tolerant coats that helped them survive harsh New England winters to the high prey drive that makes these sweet house cats excellent mousers.

The first North American cat show was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 8, 1895, and a female Maine coon named Cosey was named Best in Show. The silver collar Cosey won was later purchased by the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA) Foundation and is now displayed in their headquarters as an important piece of cat history.

It can take Maine coons four to five years to reach their full adult length! giant main coon cat with owner

In 2016, Maine coon Samson, shown here with his Brooklyn-based owner Jonathan Zurbel, was dubbed the biggest cat in New York. According to reports, Samson weighed 28 pounds and measured an incredible 4 feet long. The huge kitty is chauffeured around in his very own super-size carriage and now boasts quite the social media following. | Credit: Ruaridh Connellan/BarcroftImages/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Fun Facts