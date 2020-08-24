Do you enjoy brushing cats? Because you’re going to have to brush this cat. They are fairly regular shedders and, a couple times a year, Lykois can shed their entire coat, before growing it back for the next season. Brushing two to three times a week will keep you ahead of most of the regular shedding, but the cats will also need bathing once a month or so to keep their exposed skin clean and free of oil buildup.