17 Long-Haired Cat Breeds to Swoon Over

There’s more to these long-haired cat breeds than a luscious coat. Playful or cuddly, curly or wispy, here's a list of glamorous long-haired felines that offers something for everyone.

Who doesn’t love a cat with silky, luscious fur? When that fur is extra-long, there’s even more to love. While many breeds have both long-hair and short-hair versions, the cats with an abundance of fur hold special appeal for their glamor and distinctive looks.

If your knowledge of long-haired cats begins and ends with “Persian,” you’ll be surprised at this long list of gorgeous felines who offer a variety of personality characteristics along with their luscious long fur. Keep reading to learn more about the most common long-haired cat breeds and what makes each one extra special.

Image zoom Credit: Mary McDonald / Shutterstock

American Bobtail

Like their name suggests, American bobtails are known for their bobbed tails and longer hair. They can be playful, energetic cats, and can form strong bonds with people.

Image zoom Credit: Francesco Vaninetti Photo / Getty

Birman

This highly social and playful cat has a beautiful medium-length, silky coat that doesn’t mat. Birmans are medium to large in size, and come in a variety of colors—often with vibrant blue, expressive eyes.

Image zoom Credit: Purple Collar Pet Photography / Getty

Himalayan

This sweet, affectionate, and mild-tempered cat breed enjoys calm and quiet environments. The Himalayan tends to have a lighter color body with a darker face and tail fur. They resemble Persian cats, with a large, round head, short ears, and a short nose. Fun fact: Their eyes can only be blue!

Image zoom Credit: Vagengeym_Elena / Getty

Japanese Bobtail

This playful, highly social, yet slightly mischievous cat breed enjoys playing fetch (sound familiar, dog lovers?) and lives an average of 15 to 18 years. Japanese bobtails are medium-sized, rarely weighing more than 10 pounds, and come in a variety of colors and patterns. They are one of the oldest cat breeds around and are believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Image zoom Credit: kimberrywood / Getty

LaPerm

Much like their name suggests, LaPerms are known for their curly coats, which can come in either long or short lengths, varying from long waves to short and tight curls. These cats love attention and are very close to their owners. They enjoy being close to humans, and owners often find them snuggled up in a lap.

Image zoom Credit: Alexandra Jursova / Getty

Maine Coon

Maine coon cats are the largest domestic cat breed there is, and they’re known for their long, shaggy fur and bushy tails. These sweet, social kitties are most commonly found in brown and orange tabby colors, with vibrant eyes that range from blue to green and gold.

Image zoom Credit: cgbaldauf / Getty

Manx

This medium to large cat can be found with either long or short hair, and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Manx most notable physical characteristic is their lack of a tail. They are very smart, often picking up on tricks and playing fetch—and they enjoy following their humans around the house as much as snuggling up next to you on the sofa. These cats require a lot of attention, and shouldn’t be left alone for long periods at a time.

Image zoom Credit: Anna Pozzi / Getty

Norwegian Forest Cat

These gentle giants can weigh up to 16 pounds, and enjoy jumping around and exploring your home. Norwegian forest cats are usually very friendly and social with their owners, but less so with guests. These cats don’t necessarily need a ton of attention, as they’re content to entertain themselves and simply be in the same room as their owners and other cats and dogs.

Image zoom Credit: João Pedro Neves / Getty

Persian

These long-haired cats are known for having a round face and a short muzzle. They’re usually friendly, and enjoy sunbathing throughout the day. Male Persians can weigh 12 pounds or more, while females generally weigh between 8 and 12 pounds—and they come in many colors.

Image zoom Credit: lynxlegend / Adobe Stock

Pixie-Bob

These brown spotted tabby cats have an ideal friendly personality that makes them a great housecat. Pixie-Bobs are active and intelligent, and make great companions for adults and children alike. You can find them with both long and short hair, and the males can get quite large—weighing up to 17 pounds!

Image zoom Credit: sergeyskleznev / Getty

Ragamuffin

Ragamuffin cats are beautiful, extra-large cats that can weigh up to 20 pounds—but they’re gentle giants, with loving, sweet personalities who bask in attention. They typically get along with other cats, as well as dogs, and have calm temperaments that make them great as family pets. You can find ragamuffin cats in several colors, ranging from white and black to chocolate and cinnamon, with a variety of patterns.

Image zoom Credit: Luxurious Ragdoll / Shutterstock

Ragdoll

This medium cat tends to have medium-length, silky fur, and is usually found in lighter colors and shadings. Ragdoll cats are affectionate, smart, and playful, and enjoy cuddling in laps and snuggling in bed. They’re often comfortable being picked up and held—they get their names from how frequently they simply collapse in the arms of whoever is holding them.

Image zoom Credit: EndTimeImages / Getty

Scottish Fold

Scottish folds are incredibly smart and enjoy playing with challenging toys that involve figuring out a certain task. They prefer hanging out with humans, so they shouldn’t be left alone for too long. These cute cats have medium to long hair, and come in a variety of colors, including white, black, red, and cream—and they get their name from their signature folded ears.

Image zoom Credit: Antonio Gravante / Getty

Selkirk Rex

These cute cats can have both straight and curly hair, and can be found as either longhair and shorthair cats. They’re known for having a dense body and for being a friendly, people-oriented breed. Selkirk Rex cats often get along well with other cats and dogs and can adapt to most living situations.

Image zoom Credit: Алексей Филатов / Getty

Siberian

Siberian cats tend to have semi-long hair and weigh between 8 and 17 pounds. They’re friendly and very affectionate, and will likely follow you around the house, climbing into your lap when you settle into a chair. This active breed enjoys playing fetch and learning tricks and climbing to a high point in any room for a good perch.

Image zoom Credit: mila103 / Adobe Stock

Turkish Angora

This medium and large cat breed was domesticated as early as the 17th century in the Ankara region or Turkey. Their long fur coat requires a fair amount of grooming, and they do shed a good amount. Turkish Angoras are playful, affectionate, and loyal cats.

Image zoom Credit: Evgenii Leontev / Getty

Turkish Van