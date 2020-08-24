The LaPerm is a laid back, easygoing breed that can make themselves at home in a variety of environments. As long as they have humans to love and dote on them, toys to play with and something to climb, these curious kitties are happy, the CFA says. Even though they’re super active, they’re more than happy to spend most of their time indoors. Their indoorsy contentment and quiet demeanor make the LaPerm a great apartment living companion.