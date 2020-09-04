Korats can do well in multi-family homes, but tend to do their best with other Korats. They are a cat who requires a hierarchy system in multi-pet homes and other animals don’t always fall in line with that thinking. However, thanks to their social, laid-back nature, Korats can and do learn to get along with other cats as well as dogs, as long as socialization is handled patiently. Regardless of what kind of other animals are in the house, make sure there are enough toys to go around. The Korat isn’t particularly fond of sharing, and fights can break out over a mutually cherished ball or toy.