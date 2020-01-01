Cats with seasonal shedding and that are vocal when necessary

Want to know more about cats with seasonal shedding and that are vocal when necessary? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Turkish Van
An ancient, naturally occurring breed, Turkish vans are treasured in their home country and renowned for their large, strong bodies as well as their propensity to swim.
Bombay
Want a panther but also enjoy both of your arms? Let us suggest the Bombay cat breed!
Abyssinian
With their slender, athletic looks and distinctive ticked coat, the Abyssinian is a visually striking, loyal family addition.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
