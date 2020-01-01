Cats that are solid and quiet

Want to know more about cats that are solid and quiet? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Chartreux
Chartreux cats are as quiet and calm as they are silly and personable. Learn more about this fun French breed.
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
