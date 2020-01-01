Cats that have short-hair and that are quiet

Want to know more about cats that have short-hair and that are quiet? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Chartreux
Chartreux cats are as quiet and calm as they are silly and personable. Learn more about this fun French breed.
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
Pixie-Bob
The Pixie-bob is a muscular, highly intelligent cat with a sweet and loyal personality that makes him a great family pet. Learn more about living with Pixie-bob cats and kittens.
