Cats that are medium playfulness and infrequently vocal

Want to know more about cats that are medium playfulness and infrequently vocal? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Nebelung
Nebelungs are beautiful, loving, loyal cats who thrive on stability and routine.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
