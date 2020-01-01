Cats that have long-hair and that are infrequently vocal

Want to know more about cats that have long-hair and that are infrequently vocal? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
Himalayan (Colorpoint Persian)
Himalayans combine the luxurious coat of a Persian with the flashy coloring of a Siamese. Although it’s a mid-sized cat, the Himalayan looks larger than it is because of its fluffy, long coat.
Nebelung
Nebelungs are beautiful, loving, loyal cats who thrive on stability and routine.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
