Cats that have short-hair and that howl

Want to know more about cats that have short-hair and that howl? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

3 Results
Khao Manee (Khao Plort)
Khao Manee cats, also known as Khao Plort cats, are playful. They have pure white coats and jewel-tone eyes. These rare kitties are said to bring good luck to owners. Learn more about living with a Khao Manee cat.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
Singapura
Singapura cats are high-energy, pint-sized pets with wide eyes, big ears, and playful personalities. Learn more about living with Singapuras.
