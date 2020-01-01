Cats with normal shedding and that are talkative

Want to know more about cats with normal shedding and that are talkative? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

4 Results
Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Bengal
Bengal cats are an intelligent and active breed prized for their boldly patterned coats. Descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and Asian leopard cats, they make affectionate and gentle pets.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com