Want to know more about cats that are medium playfulness and talkative? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
