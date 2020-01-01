Cats that are calico / tri-color and talkative

Want to know more about cats that are calico / tri-color and talkative? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
