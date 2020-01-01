Cats that are talkative and happy being alone

Want to know more about cats that are talkative and happy being alone? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
