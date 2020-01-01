Cats that are color point and happy being alone

Want to know more about cats that are color point and happy being alone? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

9 Results
Himalayan (Colorpoint Persian)
Himalayans combine the luxurious coat of a Persian with the flashy coloring of a Siamese. Although it’s a mid-sized cat, the Himalayan looks larger than it is because of its fluffy, long coat.
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Birman
Originally called the Sacred Cat of Burma, the Birman is an ancient breed thatu2019s been prized for generations for its beautiful markings and its lovely, mild temperament. These mid-size cats are sociable, easy-going felines that make wonderful pets for people of all ages.
British Shorthair
British shorthair cats are one of the oldest recognized cat breeds, first thought to have been brought to Britain by the Romans. Prized for their soft, plush coats and rounded bodies, British shorthairs could almost be mistaken for living teddy bears.
Manx
With its noteworthy tail-less body and sweet disposition, the Manx is a national treasure on the Isle of Man and a long-time favorite in the cat fancy.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com