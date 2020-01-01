Cats that have long-hair and that are loyal

Want to know more about cats that have long-hair and that are loyal? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
