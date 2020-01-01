Cats that are vocal when necessary and that require lots of grooming

Want to know more about cats that are vocal when necessary and that require lots of grooming? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Somali
Somali cats are far more than just the sum of their parts. This is a lively, beautiful, intelligent cat who revels in the company of humans and animals alike.
Lykoi
With an undeniably odd werewolf-like appearance, Lykoi cats are warm, loving, amiable companions and devoted lap cats. Learn more about the Lykoi cat breed before you add one to the family.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
Manx
With its noteworthy tail-less body and sweet disposition, the Manx is a national treasure on the Isle of Man and a long-time favorite in the cat fancy.
