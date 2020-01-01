Cats that are quiet and that require lots of grooming

Want to know more about cats that are quiet and that require lots of grooming? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

5 Results
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Pixie-Bob
The Pixie-bob is a muscular, highly intelligent cat with a sweet and loyal personality that makes him a great family pet. Learn more about living with Pixie-bob cats and kittens.
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com