Want to know more about cats that are low playfulness and that require lots of grooming? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Himalayan (Colorpoint Persian)
Himalayans combine the luxurious coat of a Persian with the flashy coloring of a Siamese. Although it’s a mid-sized cat, the Himalayan looks larger than it is because of its fluffy, long coat.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
