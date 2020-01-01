Cats that are tabby and that require lots of grooming

Want to know more about cats that are tabby and that require lots of grooming? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
Pixie-Bob
The Pixie-bob is a muscular, highly intelligent cat with a sweet and loyal personality that makes him a great family pet. Learn more about living with Pixie-bob cats and kittens.
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
Manx
With its noteworthy tail-less body and sweet disposition, the Manx is a national treasure on the Isle of Man and a long-time favorite in the cat fancy.
