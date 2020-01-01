Cats that are fawn and that require lots of grooming

Want to know more about cats that are fawn and that require lots of grooming? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Somali
Somali cats are far more than just the sum of their parts. This is a lively, beautiful, intelligent cat who revels in the company of humans and animals alike.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
Pixie-Bob
The Pixie-bob is a muscular, highly intelligent cat with a sweet and loyal personality that makes him a great family pet. Learn more about living with Pixie-bob cats and kittens.
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
