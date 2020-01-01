Cats that are red / orange and prone to health issues

Want to know more about cats that are red / orange and prone to health issues? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
